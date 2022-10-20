Soft Robotics Demonstrates mGripAI™ at Pack Expo International 2022

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Soft Robotics Inc. announced that they will be showcasing m GripAI in multiple booths at the Pack Expo International Exposition, October 23-26, 2022, at the McCormick Center in Chicago, Illinois.

mGripAI is an easy-to-integrate solution that combines 3D Perception, Soft Grasping, and Artificial Intelligence.

mGripAI is an easy-to-integrate solution that combines 3D Perception, Soft Grasping, and Artificial Intelligence to enable high-speed picking, sortation, singulation, and packaging of items from bulk presentations to bins, boxes, totes, or conveyance. mGripAI enables system integrators and OEM machine builders to automate complex production processes in the food and consumer packaged goods industries freeing end users from their primary challenge - a scarce and expensive labor force.

At this event, Soft Robotics will demonstrate picking, sorting by variety, and pack out of donuts at rates of up to 70 picks per minute in their booth (5230-North Hall). mGripAI will also be on display in the Schmalz booth (319-South Hall) demonstrating bin picking of consumer goods alternating between suction and soft robotic effectors using an automatic tool changer.

"We're excited to show the flexibility of mGripAI to handle products with our soft grasping technology as well as suction," said Paul Kling, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Soft Robotics. "This opens the door to handle a wider variety of products and applications using the same robotic machine platform."

"Collaborating with automation partners – showcasing both their values in conjunction with our own Schmalz automation products – offers the most complete view into the valuable impact we're both making toward packaging technologies," said Mark Westphal, Manager of US Marketing at Schmalz. "We're glad to have joined efforts with Soft Robotics."

Soft Robotics' flagship soft gripper, mGrip™ will also be featured during Pack Expo International in partner booths: Fanuc, Ossid (a ProMach brand), Premiere Tech, and SMC.

About Soft Robotics

Soft Robotics is an industry-leading technology company that designs and builds automated high-speed picking solutions using proprietary soft robotic grippers, 3D machine vision, and artificial intelligence. The company's transformational robotic automation solutions enable machine builders and end users to solve the hardest picking problems in the food, consumer goods, logistics and e-commerce industries. Learn more at www.softroboticsinc.com .



Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include ABB Technology Ventures, Calibrate Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, FANUC, Honeywell Ventures, Tekfen Ventures, Tyson Ventures and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.





