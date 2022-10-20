VNS Health Medicare Plans Earn a 4.5 Overall CMS Star Rating

Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plans Are Rated Highest in NYC and Long Island

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading home and community-based health care nonprofit VNS Health announced today that their Medicare health plans earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 Stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2023. VNS Health Medicare (formerly known as VNSNY CHOICE Medicare) is the highest rated Medicare Advantage plan in New York City and Long Island.

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. These annual CMS ratings measure the overall quality and performance of Medicare plans on a 1-to-5-Star scale. Factors such as customer satisfaction, access to health care, and how well a plan delivers preventative care to its members are evaluated. Ratings reflect the experiences of actual Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plan members and are designed to help people choose a plan that best fits their individual health care needs.

"Star ratings offer a very effective system of checks and balances," said Hany Abdelaal, President, Health Plans from VNS Health. "We've worked hard at VNS Health to create an array of quality plans that meet the complex needs of the people we serve and provide them with easy access to the health care they need. We're extremely proud of this Medicare 4.5 Star rating for 2023, and we are especially pleased to be able to offer our members the highest rated Medicare Advantage plans in NYC and Long Island."

The VNS Health portfolio of health plans includes VNS Health EasyCare (HMO), VNS Health EasyCare Plus (HMO D-SNP), and VNS Health Total (HMO D-SNP), in addition to VNS Health MLTC, a Medicaid Managed Long Term Care plan, and SelectHealth from VNS Health, a specialized Medicaid plan for people living with HIV, individuals who are transgender or gender nonconforming, or homeless individuals regardless of HIV status.

In alignment with the VNS Health mission to improve the health and well-being of people through high-quality, cost-effective health care in the home and community, VNS Health Health Plans currently serves more than 30,000 members with their specialized Medicare and Medicaid plans. The Medicare plans offer an array of supplemental benefits, including dental, vision and hearing coverage, as well as a benefit that can be used to purchase OTC medications and health supplies. Designed specifically to meet the needs of lower-income New Yorkers, health plans from VNS Health also feature robust provider networks and premiums as low as $0.

VNS Health is one of the nation's largest nonprofit home and community-based health care organizations. Innovating in health care for more than 125 years, our commitment to health and well-being is what drives us—we help people live, age, and heal where they feel most comfortable, in their own homes, connected to their family and community. On any given day, more than 10,000 VNS Health team members deliver compassionate care, unparalleled expertise and 24/7 solutions and resources to the more than 43,000 "neighbors" who look to us for care. Powered and informed by data analytics that are unmatched in the home and community-health industry, VNS Health offers a full range of health care services, solutions and health plans designed to simplify the health care experience and meet the diverse and complex needs of those we serve in New York and beyond.

