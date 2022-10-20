WiTricity Hires Industry Veteran Hubert Wolters to Lead European Business Development

MUNICH, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WiTricity, the leader in wireless EV charging, welcomes industry-veteran Hubert Wolters as its first Vice President, Business Development for Europe. This strategic hire demonstrates the company's commitment to growth in the European market, which has seen explosive growth in the adoption of electric vehicles.

Wolters will focus his attention on the European automotive OEMs as well as their Tier 1 suppliers, with a particular emphasis on building out the ecosystem of passenger vehicles, light trucks, and fleets that can charge wirelessly on a single, uniform standard solution.

"Hubert brings unmatched industry experience and embodies WiTricity's values of innovation, respect, collaboration and a competitive spirit," said Farooq Butt, Senior Vice President of Business and Strategy at WiTricity. "We are already working with government and industry partners across Europe to accelerate adoption and improve the EV ownership experience. Hubert joins at an exciting time as we continue to grow in Europe."

Wolters brings more than 25 years of experience in sales and marketing, engineering and business management in international markets, working in Germany, Switzerland, UK, and Silicon Valley to WiTricity. He has spent much of his career specializing in global automotive and mobility, electrical energy storage and energy generation. He joins WiTricity from Eldor Corporation, where he served as managing director and member of the strategic board.

"I've long admired WiTricity's commitment to making EVs easier than ever to own. As the wireless charging leader, the company's technology, innovation and leadership are second to none." said Wolters. "We know wireless charging and its ease of use and convenience is something consumers want, but also something critical to making the shift toward autonomous electric vehicles. I look forward to working with automakers, partners, fleet managers, government leaders and EV owners to bring the world's most advanced wireless charging technology to Europe."

Reporting to Senior Vice President of Global Business Development Farooq Butt, Wolters will be based in Germany.

