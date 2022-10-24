Go Store It acquires storage property in Dallas TX

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Group Holdings ("MCGH") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a self-storage facility in Dallas, TX. The transaction adds over 100,000 rentable square feet to the existing Go Store It ("GSI") portfolio and will increase scale in an existing target market. This will be the 10th facility in the state of TX and will join an existing network of 83 self-storage facilities across the United States.

(PRNewsfoto/Go Store It Self Storage) (PRNewswire)

"GSI is excited to acquire this first-class asset in Dallas," commented Managing Director of Acquisitions Jeff White. "We will be executing our business plan that takes advantage of the property's strong demographics and a billboard location on I-30, in a submarket with low inventory. This will become our flagship location in Texas as we continue to look for opportunities to enhance the GSI portfolio."

GSI is now 84 self-storage facilities strong across 15 states with a robust pipeline of both acquisition and development opportunities.

About the companies

Madison Capital Group Holdings (www.madisoncapgroup.com) is based in Charlotte, NC and is a full-service real estate investment and development firm that focuses on the multifamily, self-storage, and boat and RV storage sectors.

Go Store It (www.gostoreit.com) is a privately held, entrepreneurial self-storage operator based in Charlotte, NC. Since inception in 2013, GSI has focused on operations and development in major and secondary markets across the United States and currently operates in 15 states.

Contact:

investors@madisoncapgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Go Store It Self Storage