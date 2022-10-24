Hart Energy Announces 2022 Oil and Gas Investor 'Forty Under 40' Honorees

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy proudly announces honorees for Oil and Gas Investor's 2022 "Forty Under 40" recognition program. This prestigious annual process began in 2016 and attracts strong support from the petroleum industry and the financial community. Honorees traditionally span varied organizations and disciplines: investment banks, oil and gas producers, midstream operators, service companies and technology providers with responsibilities for management, acquisitions and divestitures, law, finance and more.

Qualified individuals were nominated by peers, colleagues or superiors in an open submission process. All are recognized for proven leadership or potential and positive impact on their respective organizations. These role models demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit, creative problem solving, leadership and community involvement.

Video interviews and other special features with these individuals will be posted to HartEnergy.com, just as these interviews were last year. Editorial profiles of each honoree also will appear in a special supplement to Oil and Gas Investor.

The 2022 honorees for Oil and Gas Investor's "40 Under Forty" program are (alphabetically by surname):

Robert Anderson, Managing Partner, Arch Energy Partners

Kayla Ball, Chief Product Officer, Validere

Nooshin Behroyan, Founder and CEO, Paxon Energy & Infrastructures

Nadia Bollinger, Senior Manager of Partner Solutions Architecture, Energy and Utilities, Amazon Web Services

Chris Caudill, Chairman, President and CEO, Infinity Water Solutions

Babatunde Cole, President and General Manager of Delaware Basin Unit, Oxy

Geoff Cole, Vice President of Finance, Brazos Midstream

Phil Cossich, CFO and Treasurer, LLOG Exploration Co. LLC

Patrick Crump, Marcellus Planning Manager, Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Amanda Darby, Vice President of Engineering, Azul Resources

Alex Dyes, Executive Vice President Engineering and Corporate Strategy, Ring Energy Inc.

Scott Gale, Executive Director of External Engagement, Halliburton Labs

Salah Gamoudi, Executive Vice President and CFO, SandRidge Energy Inc.

Amber Barlow Garcia, Partner, Deutsch Kerrigan LLP

Preshit Gawade, Ph.D., Executive Director of New Energies, Baker Hughes

Ashley Gilmore, CEO, Tracts

Jeremy Gottlieb, Co-Founder and President, ComboCurve Inc.

Michael Hart, Vice President and CFO, Rio Grande E&P

Andrea Hepp, Deal Lead, Shell

Adnan Khan, Managing Director, The Carnrite Group

Brett Knowles, Vice President, EnCap Flatrock Midstream

Brandon Lakatta, Vice President of Land, Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

Riki Meier, Director of Operations, Cornerstone Acquisition & Management Co. LLC

Victor Mendoza, Head of Oil & Gas Securitizations, Donovan Ventures

Tony Moss, Director, Powder River Basin, Continental Resources Inc.

Derek Nixon, President and CEO, Varel Energy Solutions

Nkiruka Catherine Ohaegbu, Ph.D., Public Affairs, Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

Armand Paradis, Co-Founder and CEO, ComboCurve Inc.

Kim Pinyopusarerk, Sustainability and Communications Manager, Callon Petroleum

Heidi Reger, Former Director of Development, Discovery Natural Resources

Zach Rider, Vice President, Commercial and Corporate Development, Tallgrass

Josh Roberts, COO, Stakeholder Midstream LLC

Chris Samanns, President, Signal Peak Silica

Josh Shapiro, CFO, U.S. Well Services Inc.

Tara Sharma, Vice President of Engineering, RedOaks Energy Advisor

Atman Shukla, Partner, Sidley Austin LLP

Houston Sullivan, Co-CEO, Veritas Energy LLC

Geoff Vernon, Vice President of Reservoir Engineering and A&D, Earthstone Energy Inc.

Patrick Watrin, Senior Vice President, XRI Holdings

Ashly Wolicki, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Jonah Energy LLC

Danny Yick, Senior Director of Corporate A&D, ConocoPhillips Co.

Josh Young, CIO, Bison Interests

