T-cells treated by Turn Biotechnologies show increased cancer-killing effectiveness

Preclinical data showing how ERA™, eTurna™ technologies turbocharge T-cell therapies presented at New Frontiers of RNA Nanotherapeutics meeting today

ERA™ boosts CAR T-cell efficacy by overcoming T-cell exhaustion that inhibits cancer cures

eTurna™ delivery platform delivers more healthy, functional T-cells than electroporation, without the safety risks of viral vectors

Use of both technologies has the potential to lower cost of T-cell therapies, expand patient access

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines to cure untreatable, age-related conditions, today presents interim pre-clinical data that demonstrates treating T cells with its proprietary technologies can significantly increase their ability to kill cancer.

Turn Biotechnologies interim data show that treating T cells with ERA technology makes them more effective cancer killers. (PRNewswire)

Turn Bio ERA™ boosts CAR T-cell efficacy by overcoming T-cell exhaustion that inhibits cancer cures

The data show that using Turn Bio's Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging (ERA™) technology and its eTurna™ delivery platform in the manufacture of T cells can produce and deliver more effective therapies more efficiently. The findings promise to help reduce the cost of T-cell therapies and make them more accessible to cancer patients.

"Our data show that using ERA technology and our eTurna delivery platform can overcome the fundamental problem of T-cell exhaustion and aging that limit the efficacy and long-term effectiveness of CAR-T therapies," said Vittorio Sebastiano, company co-founder and head of research. "ERA provides the opportunity for enhanced dose management and optimization with the ability to personalize dosing to maximize efficiency without compromising patient safety.

"We found eTurna preserves T-cell health and functionality better than electroporation, facilitating greater cell viability and production during CAR T manufacturing," he said. "It also provides superior safety compared to viral gene delivery, thus mitigating many manufacturing, biological and regulatory challenges."

Sebastiano's presentation, "First Look Data: Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging (ERA) – A New Paradigm in Cell Rejuvenation," takes place at New Frontiers of RNA Nanotherapeutics, at 10 a.m. CST at Houston Methodist Research Institute.

Turn Bio's technologies were applied concurrently with the CAR T-cell manufacturing process, which demonstrates that T-cell immunotherapy products can be enhanced without additional time or facilities beyond those already needed for manufacturing.

The company's process can transfect immune cells with rates as high as industry-standard electroporation, but with no cytotoxicity. The eTurna Platform™ was used to precisely control timing, duration and activation of the ERA factor cocktail while preserving cellular identity.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA platform technology, ERA™, restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Jim Martinez, rightstorygroup

jim@rightstorygroup.com or (312) 543-9026

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Turn Biotechnologies, Inc.