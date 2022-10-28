The ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous Program Kicks Off National Campaign to Celebrate Purrfectly Impurrfect Cats Living "Happily Furever After" and a Chance for Five Eligible Shelters to Win $10,000 Each

Now through Thanksgiving cat lovers who have adopted a shelter cat that may have otherwise been overlooked due to age, appearance or misunderstood personalities are invited to share their own "happily furever after" by uploading a photo/video of their purrfectly impurrfect shelter cat on FelineGenerous.com .

Marking Feline Generous' largest donation for a single campaign, five winners will be selected to receive a year's supply of ARM & HAMMER™ cat litter and a local cat shelter of their choice will be awarded $10,000 each.

EWING, N.J., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Cat Day, the ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous program today announced the launch of its "Happily Furever After" campaign to celebrate purrfectly impurrfect shelter cats who have been adopted and are thriving in their loving homes. Between tomorrow and November 30, 2022, cat lovers are invited to submit a photo/video of their purrfectly impurrfect feline to show their happily furever after. In December five winners will be selected to receive a year's supply of ARM & HAMMER™ cat litter and each eligible shelter will be awarded $10,000.

Purrfectly impurrfect shelter cats are often overlooked for adoption due to age, illness, appearance, or misunderstood personalities. They also typically require a little extra patience and care to get acclimated in their new home. For example, they may need some modifications to overcome a physical limitation or extra time in their own room to get familiar with their new surroundings.

"An extremely important part of adopting a purrfectly impurrfect cat is to make the transition home as stress-free as possible and to establish a safe environment that will meet your cat's individual needs so they can thrive," said Pam Johnson-Bennett, Certified Cat Behavior Consultant. "This may include doing a gradual introduction and adding another litter box if you already have a cat, to avoid conflict or using sound-generating toys if your cat is blind or visually impaired. It's important to remember cats are amazingly adaptable and easily learn to adjust which means with TLC and a little patience, you can help your cat live happily furever after."

ARM & HAMMER™ has continued to grow the Feline Generous program and the Happily Furever After campaign marks the largest single donation made to date. Cat lovers have the chance to upload a picture or video of their purrfectly impurrfect shelter cat and nominate their local shelter to give five shelters across the country a chance to win $10,000 each for a total of $50,000.

"The Feline Generous mission is to raise awareness around why purrfectly impurrfect cats make such wonderful pets and to help them find great homes," said Michael Daif, Associate Director, ARM & HAMMER™ Pet Care. "This includes making sure that they are set up for success when they arrive at their new home. We're thrilled to celebrate the many cat lovers and shelters that have gone above and beyond to put in the extra time, love and support to give purrfectly impurrfect cats the happily furever after they deserve."

The ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous program is an online platform that easily connects people to a network of local cat shelters across the country to help increase adoption and generate product and monetary donations, with a specific focus on cats who tend to be overlooked due to age, illness, appearance or misunderstood personalities.

For Official Rules for Happily Furever After please go to FelineGenerous.com and complete the entry form by November 30, 2022. Winners will be announced in December 2022.

To follow the conversation use #FelineGenerous #HappilyFureverAfter.

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda's familiar orange box has been a trusted fixture in both the refrigerator and home. The brand was founded in 1846 when Dr. Austin Church and John Dwight began to produce and sell sodium bicarbonate under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. Today, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. manufactures a variety of cleaning, freshening and deodorizing products for the home, family, pets, and body under the iconic ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. For more information visit http://www.clumpandseal.com/ . Follow @armandhammercat to learn more or check out www.facebook.com/ArmandHammer .

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., headquartered in Ewing, NJ, manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks like OxiClean™.

