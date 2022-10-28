Get Wrapped Up in Accor this Holiday Season

EXPLORE ACCOR'S COLLECTION OF UNIQUE AND EXCLUSIVE ONE-OF-A-KIND GIFTS JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Accor makes it easy to check off the shopping list, even for the most discerning individuals.From gifts for wellness aficionados to foodies and travel enthusiasts, Accor online boutiques offer thoughtfully curated product lines that will leave just about everyone, including Santa, swooning this holiday season.

New Festive Finds for the Fur Babies

This season the Fairmont Store debuts a new Pet Collection perfect for pampered pups.Handcrafted in Canada with 100% genuine Italian leather, the Fairmont Store has collaborated with Toronto-based Roots to launch a new line of dog collars and leashes that come in sizes made for fur babies, big and small.Made for traveling or everyday wear, the collar and leash are the ideal gift for your four-legged loved ones this holiday. And coming soon to the pet accessories line are luxury beds, blankets and travel mats for snuggling at home or away. From $40 USD, fairmontstore.com

Coffee Table Book for Travel Lovers

There's no better gift than a gorgeous coffee table book. Fairmont - Grand By Nature , published this year by Skira, gives travel lovers a nostalgic window into the historic beginnings and fascinating star-studded legacy of the Fairmont brand, not to mention incredible architectural images in over 500 pages and 300 pictures and illustrations. A welcome addition to any coffee table or bookcase, this book is the ideal gift to display year-round and inspire future travels. $110 USD, fairmontstore.com

Candles with a Scent of Place

Let scent transport you this holiday season with a signature candle from the MGallery Hotel Collection . From Hotel Molitor Paris - MGallery to INK Hotel Amsterdam - MGallery, choose from 15 unique hotel-inspired scents that will instantly whisk you away to your favorite MGallery destinations around the globe. From €68, Mgalleryboutique.com

Tea Time Gifts for Everyone

Elevate festive feasts and tea time with the gift of these exceptional fine china collections from Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

Harlequin Afternoon Tea Experience : Fairmont's fabulous harlequin-patterned china reflects the modern spirit and joie de vivre of Fairmont Le Château Frontenac . Specially created for the Quebec hotel, the harlequin pattern brilliantly blends fun and elegance with golden accents and trim. Guests will be delighted with playful colors of pink, blue, green, and purple in a whimsical geometric pattern. The Harlequin Afternoon Tea Experience includes two cups and saucers, two 8-inch plates, teapot, creamer, sugar bowl and mini tea strainer. $725 USD : Fairmont's fabulous harlequin-patterned china reflects the modern spirit andof Fairmont Le Château. Specially created for thehotel, the harlequin pattern brilliantly blends fun and elegance with golden accents and trim. Guests will be delighted with playful colors of pink, blue, green, and purple in a whimsical geometric pattern. The Harlequin Afternoon Tea Experience includes two cups and saucers, two 8-inch plates, teapot, creamer, sugar bowl and mini tea strainer.

Queen Elizabeth and King George VI personally selected this exquisite pattern for dining at The Fairmont Empress in 1939. This regal tea-for-two bundle, hand-painted with 22-karat gold in the iconic Royal Empress pattern, includes two cups and saucers, two 8-inch plates, six-cup teapot, two-tier cake stand, creamer and sugar bowl. $790 USD Royal Empress Afternoon Tea Experience : Take your tea like royalty –and Kingpersonally selected this exquisite pattern for dining at The Fairmont Empress in 1939. This regal tea-for-two bundle, hand-painted with 22-karat gold in the iconic Royal Empress pattern, includes two cups and saucers, two 8-inch plates, six-cup teapot, two-tier cake stand, creamer and sugar bowl.

Canada and the United States , makes it more convenient than ever to enjoy that "cuppa" at home.Choose from over a dozen sustainably farmed and ethically sourced teas, including caffeinated, decaffeinated, and herbal blends, with the option to have them delivered as frequently as once a month or up to every six months. Prices vary Fairmont Tea Subscription : For the tea lover, the new Fairmont tea subscription program, available inand, makes it more convenient than ever to enjoy that "cuppa" at home.Choose from over a dozen sustainably farmed and ethically sourced teas, including caffeinated, decaffeinated, and herbal blends, with the option to have them delivered as frequently as once a month or up to every six months.

Unparalleled Travel Accessories

For your most stylish jet-setting friends and loved ones, give them the perfect travel accessories. Renowned heritage brands Orient Express and Au Départ have come together to create a luxury leather travel collection that wows. There are timeless pieces like the iconic lounge-trunk and travel totes to chic luggage tags and passport holders, all expertly crafted and in Orient Express' signature Midnight Blue. See website for pricing, shoporientexpress.com

Give the Gift of Relaxation

For the avid spa-goer or those just needing a bit of R&R this holiday season, wrap up the best of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts with the brand's signature bathrobes and Le Labo products for ultimate relaxation and pampering at home.

Fairmont Robe Bundle : Whether a self-care gift for yourself or for someone who needs a bit of extra Hygge this holiday season, Fairmont's new Robe Bundle is sure to be a hit, featuring two plush Fairmont Gold Floor robes (available in black or white), a pair of white slippers and a pair of platinum-hued slippers. $325 USD , fairmontstore.com Whether a self-care gift for yourself or for someone who needs a bit of extra Hygge this holiday season, Fairmont's new Robe Bundle is sure to be a hit, featuring two plushrobes (available in black or white), a pair of white slippers and a pair of platinum-hued slippers.

Le Labo Experience : Fairmont's line of signature Le Labo Rose 31 bath and body products offers rose-scented luxury for a fabulous hotel bath experience at home. This gift collection includes the complete line of fragrant Rose 31 hair and body products enjoyed in Fairmont rooms around the globe: shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, body lotion, bar soap, massage oil, hand lotion, hand soap and two bath salts. $430 USD , fairmontstore.com Fairmont's line of signature Le Labo Rose 31 bath and body products offers rose-scented luxury for a fabulous hotel bath experience at home. This gift collection includes the complete line of fragrant Rose 31 hair and body products enjoyed in Fairmont rooms around the globe: shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, body lotion, bar soap, massage oil, hand lotion, hand soap and two bath salts.

Bath Bundle : Treat someone special to everything needed to indulge in the Fairmont shower or bath experience at home. The Bath Bundle includes two Fairmont kimono robes, made with a lightweight terry cloth inside and a thicker outside cotton velour, plus two 100% cotton bath towels, and Le Labo Rose 31 shampoo, conditioner and shower gel. $475 USD , fairmontstore.com Treat someone special to everything needed to indulge in the Fairmont shower or bath experience at home. The Bath Bundle includes two Fairmont kimono robes, made with a lightweight terry cloth inside and a thicker outside cotton velour, plus two 100% cotton bath towels, and31 shampoo, conditioner and shower gel.

Visions of Sugar Plums

Who doesn't need an extra few zzz's each night? Recreate that blissful feeling of vacation sleep with a hotel bedding experience that is sure to deliver a much-needed restful feeling to loved ones.

Sofitel My Bed : MyBed is the ultimate present for those who cherish a restorative rest. Whether for a loved one or yourself, this luxurious mattress and modern French-style base are sure to impress. Queen mattresses from $1,899 USD , sofitelboutique.com : MyBed is the ultimate present for those who cherish a restorative rest. Whether for a loved one or yourself, this luxurious mattress and modern French-style base are sure to impress.

Fairmont Feather Bedding Experience : Wing your way to dreamland with this Fairmont Feather Bedding bundle. It includes one sheet set (300 thread count, 100% cotton sateen), two feather pillows, Fairmont duvet cover and an all-weather feather duvet insert. Queen $915 USD , King $1080 USD , fairmontstore.com : Wing your way to dreamland with thisbundle. It includes one sheet set (300 thread count, 100% cotton sateen), two feather pillows, Fairmont duvet cover and an all-weather feather duvet insert.

Swissôtel Linens : Your family and friends will enjoy the freshness and vitality of the alpine withFrom €615, swissotelathome.com : Your family and friends will enjoy the freshness and vitality of the alpine with Swissôtel linens made with 100% Egyptian cotton. This linen set has a high-end satin finish that adds elegance to your bedroom for a refreshingly relaxing sleep.

Gifts Cards for Everyone and Every Budget

For those with a penchant for wanderlust, or those that are hard to buy for, a Fairmont Hotels & Resorts' gift card makes it easy for loved ones to indulge in a spa weekend, an exciting city adventure, or a far-off getaway to be enjoyed when the time is right. From Fairmont Orchid, Hawaii and Fairmont Mayakoba to Toronto's Fairmont Royal York, Fairmont gift cards are redeemable at Fairmont locations around the world. Available from $25-$2,000 USD or CAD, fairmont.com/gift-shop

