Stageverse integrates with Stable Diffusion to launch World's First AI-Powered Fashion Designer in the Metaverse

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stage Inc., the creator of Stageverse, a metaverse world-building platform, has launched the world's first AI-generated fashion design tool for avatars. Powered by Stable Diffusion AI, Stageverse's Avatar Fashion Studio enables people to create countless imaginative clothing designs to be worn by their personal avatars inside virtual worlds, and shared across social media.

Stageverse users can simply type a prompt (e.g. psychedelic, smiley face, pink, blue) into the Avatar Fashion Studio and the Stable Diffusion AI text-to-image generator will quickly create patterns inspired by these words. These patterns can then be easily applied to their avatar's clothing, worn in-world, shared with friends, and eventually bought and sold as NFTs.

Tim Ricker, CEO of Stage Inc. commented "We're incredibly excited to integrate the game-changing Stable Diffusion AI technology into our platform. We're entering a new frontier of design with AI-powered text-to-image generators that, with the power of imaginative prompts, enable anyone to create an infinite number of unique fashion designs, expressing their own style in the metaverse and beyond. Moving forward, AI-powered design will play a fundamental role in how creators will be able to build in Stageverse, with many more integrations to come!"

Today, creators and brands of all sizes are building in and using Stageverse to host everything from AMAs and product drops, to live concerts and art exhibitions. This includes partnerships with mega-band Muse and Parisian fashion house Balmain.

Stageverse Avatar Fashion Studio is currently available on web and coming soon to iOS and Android. To start designing avatar fashion with Stageverse and the power of Stable Diffusion AI visit stageverse.com. For more details, check out the trailer.

ABOUT STAGE INC.

Stage Inc. is a metaverse technology company, and creator of Stageverse, a 3D world-building platform that enables the creation, use, and monetization of hi-fidelity avatars, collectibles, spaces, and social experiences. Stage is partnering with major brands across multiple sectors including music, fashion, gaming to bring industry-leading immersive 3D experiences to market. This includes partnerships with mega-band Muse and Parisian fashion house Balmain. Stage Inc. was founded in 2017 by CEO Tim Ricker and COO Claire Seidler, and has a team of top engineers and designers from companies including Shazam, Magic Leap, HTC, Intel, Samsung Next, Blizzard and Atari.

