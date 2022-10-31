Veterans and Military Families for Progress (www.vmfp.org) endorses these candidates in the upcoming 2022 Elections

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Military members reintegrating into the civilian job market need access to educational benefits and job training opportunities. Support of legislation addressing these goals is critical.
Veterans, active duty, and military families will be well-served with their election to the offices of President, US Senate or Representative, and State Governor.
Veterans and Military Families for Progress is a 501(c)(4) non-partisan, not-for-profit, tax-exempt Veterans' organization headquartered in Washington, D.C.
Candidate
State
Position
Gallego, Ruben
AZ
House
Kelly, Mark
AZ
Senate
Carbahol, Salud
CA
House
Chen, Jay
CA
House
Jones, Kermit Dr.
CA
House
Lieu, Ted
CA
House
Panetta, Jimmy
CA
House
Rollins, Will
CA
House
Crow, Jason
CO
House
Neguse, Joe
CO
House
Hayes, Jahana
CT
House
Carper, Tom
DE
Senate
Murphy, Stephanie
FL
House
Flowers, Marcus
GA
House
Warnock, Raphael
GA
Senate
Branco, Patrick
HI
House
Kahele, Kai
HI
House
Axne, Cindy
IA
House
Franken, Mike
IA
Senate
Duckworth, Tammy
IL
Senate
Underwood, Lauren
IL
House
Schmidt, Patrick
KS
House
Mixon, Luke
LA
Senate
Auchinclass, Jake
MA
House
Moulton, Seth
MA
House
Moore, Wes
MD
Governor
Golden, Jared
ME
House
Peters, Gary
MI
Senate
Slotkin, Elissa
MI
House
Whitmer, Gretchen
MI
Governor
Walz, Tim
MN
Governor
Davis, Don
NC
House
Jackson, Jeff
NC
House
Kim, Andy
NJ
House
Malinowski, Tom
NJ
House
Sherrill, Mikie
NJ
House
Lee, Susie
NV
House
Castelli, Matt
NY
House
Conole, Francis
NY
House
Gordon, Jackie
NY
House
Rose, Max
NY
House
Ryan, Pat
NY
House
Kaptur, Marcy
OH
House
Ryan, Tim
OH
Senate
Kotek, Tina
OR
Governor
Deluzio, Chris
PA
House
Ehasz, Ashley
PA
House
Fetterman, John
PA
Senate
Houlahan, Chrissy
PA
House
Magaziner, Seth
RI
House
Reed, Jack
RI
Senate
Allred, Colin
TX
House
Crockett, Jasmine
TX
House
Fulford, Robin
TX
House
Hill, Tartisha
TX
House
Lira, John
TX
House
O'Rourke, Beto
TX
Governor
Perez, Maclovio
TX
House
Ramirez, Ruben
TX
House
Srivastava, Sandeep
TX
House
Vallejo, Michelle
TX
House
Luria, Elaine
VA
House
Spanberger, Abigail
VA
House
