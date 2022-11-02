Lilly Singh to Host BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS, CTV's New Primetime Quiz Show

- Lilly Singh serves as host and executive producer of the CTV Original quiz show, which sees contestants, each representing a different generation (Baby Boomer, Gen X, Millennial, and Gen Z), battle it out for a chance to win up to $25,000 –

- Nation-wide casting is now open, with details available at CTV.ca/BOTGcasting –

- From Bell Media Studios, Motion Content Group, and Unicorn Island Productions, production on BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS is set to begin February 2023 in Toronto –

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CTV announced today that acclaimed comedian and actress Lilly Singh is confirmed to host and executive produce the inaugural season of CTV's previously announced primetime quiz show BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS. Each episode of the nostalgia-packed quiz show features four contestants representing a different generation (Baby Boomer, Gen X, Millennial, and Gen Z), as they battle through multiple rounds of nostalgia-packed pop culture trivia. Whoever triumphs in this unique game of time travelling trivia enters The Vault for a chance to win a cash prize of up to $25,000.

"I love a quiz show, so I'm very excited to host and executive produce BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS with my company Unicorn Island," said Lilly Singh, Host and Executive Producer. "I look forward to representing my fellow millennials across Canada and seeing all the generations bring it!"

"As millions of her fans worldwide know, Lilly Singh has found the heart and humour in generational differences throughout her career," said Jennifer Couke, Executive Producer. "BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS will showcase Lilly's combination of creativity, pop culture fandom, and quick-witted hosting skills - including some playful generational jabs. We can't wait for Canadian families to play along at home, undoubtedly rooting for the contestant representing their own generation"

CTV also confirmed today that nation-wide casting for BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS is currently underway, with production on the 20-episode, one-hour quiz show set to begin February 2023 in Toronto. Viewers who think they have what it takes to reign supreme in this epic battle of the ages now have a chance to represent their generation on CTV's new game show. For casting details and updates, including instructions on how to apply, fans can visit CTV.ca/BOTGcasting.

