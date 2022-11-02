Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking closes pre-delivery payment financing facility for Azorra Aviation

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) announced the closing of a Pre-Delivery Payment ("PDP") Financing Facility for Azorra Aviation for Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The PDP Facility will finance the initial A220 deliveries from Azorra's twenty-two A220 Family aircraft order book including twenty A220-300s and two ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft.

The A220 brings together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney's latest-generation PW1500G geared turbofan engines. Featuring a 50% reduced noise footprint and up to 25% lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous generation aircraft, as well as around 50% lower NOx emissions than industry standards, the A220 is a well-suited aircraft for regional as well as long distance routes.

Azorra is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, based aircraft lessor focused on executive, regional and mid-size ("crossover") aircraft. Claudia Ziemer, Senior Director Finance, from Azorra notes: "We are very excited to work with Natixis, one of the worldwide leading Aviation lenders, to finance pre-delivery payments in connection with Azorra's new technology Airbus A220 aircraft orderbook and we are looking forward to expanding this valued partnership.

"We are happy to support the growth of Azorra and partner with this highly experienced team while financing one of the world's most fuel-efficient aircraft," said Yevgeniya Levitin, Head of Aviation Americas, Natixis CIB.

Natixis CIB acted as Lead Structuring Agent, Mandated Lead Arranger and Underwriter.

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. We are committed to supporting the environmental transition by aligning our financing balance sheet with a +1.5°C trajectory by 2050.

As part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

