SIMU LIU TO PARTNER WITH POP CULTURE RETAILER BOXLUNCH AS FIRST EVER BOXLUNCH GIVING AMBASSADOR AND PRESENT AWARD TO FEEDING AMERICA® AT 2022 BOXLUNCH GALA HONORING FEEDING AMERICA ON NOV 9TH

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Culture retailer BoxLunch is thrilled to announce a partnership with Simu Liu, star of Marvel's Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Simu will act as the first ever BoxLunch Giving Ambassador and appear in a campaign featured across all 207 BoxLunch stores and online during the 2022 Holiday Season. The campaign's goal is to increase awareness of BoxLunch's on-going mission to end hunger in the U.S. alongside partner Feeding America®, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization.

In addition, Simu will present an award celebrating the 150 millionth meal donated to Feeding America by BoxLunch at the first ever BoxLunch Gala Honoring Feeding America on Wednesday November 9th, 2022 in Los Angeles at the City Market Social House. The star-studded gala will help bring awareness to Feeding America's mission to advance change in the United States by ensuring equitable access to nutritious food for all in partnership with food banks, policymakers, supporters, and the community. Expected attendees include John Stamos and Caitlin Stamos, Lewis Tan, Xochitl Gomez, Emma Caulfield Ford, Yasmeen Fletcher, Monique Coleman, Nico Greetham, Paloma Garcia Lee, Sam Richardson, Juju Green aka Straw Hat Goofy and more TBC.

In 2015 Hot Topic Inc., with a focus on a philanthropic mission, created a specialty retail experience offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise with the name BoxLunch. The origin of the brand is rooted in the concept of giving back to local communities to help alleviate the issue of hunger in the United States. The name BoxLunch forever connects the brand's name to that goal. BoxLunch partnered with Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of 200 food banks, 60,000 food pantries that provide meal programs and for over 40 years has responded to the hunger crisis in America by providing food to people in need.1 in every 10 people in the United States is food insecure, meaning they may not know where their next meal is coming from. Every $10 spent at BoxLunch either in-store or online will help provide a meal to a person in need with funds from each of its 207 brick and mortar stores nationwide going back to their local Feeding America member food bank.

"We are thrilled and honored to have Simu Liu as the first ever BoxLunch Giving Ambassador. His support for Feeding America and BoxLunch will bring tremendous awareness to the mission of our organizations to end hunger and food insecurity," said Steve Vranes, CEO of Hot Topic Inc.

The 2022 Gala will highlight BoxLunch's commitment to helping to end hunger and celebrate the milestone of donating over 150 million meals to Feeding America since the retailer's inception in 2015. It will also recognize several members of the Feeding America network – the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, and St. Francis Center Los Angeles – who will receive awards presented by BoxLunch.

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers' themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships. To join the movement and help in the fight against hunger visit BoxLunch in-store or online at www.boxlunch.com to learn more on how you can get involved in your local community. BoxLunch is headquartered in CA and currently operates over 200 stores throughout the US. For more information, please visit our e-commerce website and Facebook.com/boxlunchgifts or follow us on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram at @BoxLunchGifts.

*For every $10 spent, BoxLunch will donate at least one meal to Feeding America. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. BoxLunch guarantees a minimum of 5,000,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $500,000) to Feeding America and member food banks from January 31, 2022 to January 29, 2023. Meal claim valid as of Dec 2020 and subject to change.

