Spotlight falls on renewables as cities switch from gas

Benefits of eco-friendly ethanol fires
LOS ANGELES , Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many parts of the world, including some US states, are switching away from natural gas appliances to help curb greenhouse gases, with renewable energy appliances increasingly in demand. And ethanol fires are in the spotlight.
MAD Design USA, whose flagship brand EcoSmart Fire is powered by ethanol, a clean-burning renewable energy, has been at the forefront of sustainable fireplace solutions for 18 years. "We're the only design firm in the industry with decades of R&D in this sector," says Stephane Thomas, Director of MAD Design USA. "We've worked with builders and designers to create modern, eco-friendly fires long before sustainability became part of the daily narrative. Sustainability is in our DNA."
Some US cities are even banning the installation of new gas appliances. California, for example, will ban the sale of all new natural gas-fired space heaters and water-heating appliances by 2030; Los Angeles aims to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2035; while New York City Council is banning gas-powered heat and stove appliances in newly-constructed buildings.
"It's not just governments pushing for change; consumers across all generations are demanding sustainable products. It's crucial for home builders and designers to get ahead of the curve to help meet that demand," says Stephane.
EcoSmart has built a strong value proposition through its builder business program. "As many builders struggle to stay profitable amidst a weakening housing market, landed margins and lower build-in costs are more important than ever," says Stephane. "We've created our popular Flex Fireplace Inserts to help builders strengthen their points of difference, increase margins and meet clients' demand for sustainable, energy-efficient homes.
"We're partnering with many home builders who are now specifying ventless Flex Series fires to create custom-designed fires. These include City Ventures, Welcome Homes, Modern Tampa Bay Homes, Six Points Homes, Ony Homes, Artisan Builders and PGI Homes."
More benefits of EcoSmart Flex fires compared to gas:
Streamlined specifying
- Easy installation (around 1-hour)
- Zero-clearance
- No future service issues
More profitable
- Up to 60% landed margin
- Low build costs
- Average savings of 70%
- The benefits of custom fireplaces, up to 50% less cost
- 4 fewer contractors
Design freedom
- 219 sizes and styles
- Finish with any non-combustible material
Homeowner appeal
- Eco-friendly fuel source
- No HOA approvals
- No smoke, soot or ash
- Easy-to-use (like lighting a candle!)
- No maintenance
- Work in a power outage
