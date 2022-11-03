AdventHealth Partners with Monogram Health to Improve Health Outcomes for Those Impacted by Chronic Kidney Disease

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Health, a value-based specialty provider of in-home nephrology, primary care and benefit management services for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease, today announced it has been selected by AdventHealth, one of the nation's largest faith-based health systems, as a partner to improve the health outcomes of patients impacted by chronic kidney disease. The partnership connects Monogram's specialized MSO kidney care teams with AdventHealth providers to slow the progression of chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease.

"Monogram Health's broad range of kidney-focused services will serve as a valuable resource to AdventHealth providers in the shared pursuit of improved clinical outcomes," said Thomas Diller, M.D., chief medical officer of AdventHealth's Population Health Services Organization. "Monogram's evidence-based, in-home care management model offers a blueprint for providers as they work to delay the progression of kidney disease, prevent complications and appropriately prepare and manage patient needs."

Through the partnership, Monogram Health supports AdventHealth across its Florida markets, serving members enrolled in AdventHealth Advantage Plans MA, AdventHealth Employee Plan, AdventHealth Advantage Commercial Plans and AdventHealth Well 65+.

Monogram's transformative, high-touch model has been shown to improve patient outcomes, experience and quality of life while reducing medical costs. Monogram is working with AdventHealth's providers to coordinate care for patients, offering services including care coordination with nephrology specialists and primary care providers as well as dialysis, transplant, palliative care and social services; family counseling; in-home care management; medication management; advance care planning; nutrition management; referral management; remote monitoring/biometrics; and telehealth. Monogram services are available at no cost to patients.

"We're proud to bring our unique kidney care model and specialized expertise to AdventHealth's providers and serve as an extension of their patient-centered practices," said Monogram Health CEO Michael Uchrin. "Our organizations share a commitment to improving quality of life for those we serve through the delivery of whole-person, best-in-class care. Through this partnership, Monogram will support AdventHealth patients and families to assist them in maximizing their health for happier, more fulfilling lives."

About Monogram Health

Monogram Health is a leading value-based provider of in-home nephrology, primary care, and benefit management services for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease. The company deploys an innovative in-home care delivery model and technology-driven array of evidence-based clinical services, including complex case and disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to transform the way health care is delivered for those with kidney disease. This innovative model of care has been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and TPG Capital, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans and risk-bearing providers to care for patients across 34 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

About AdventHealth

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's more than 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information, visit adventhealth.com/news.

