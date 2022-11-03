Fidelman & Company Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media today announced the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business.

All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as an Inc. Power Partner," said Jeffrey Fidelman, CEO of Fidelman & Company. "This honor is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who are committed to driving our clients' businesses forward. From day one, we've been focused on helping our clients achieve their goals, and this recognition is validation that we're on the right track."

Fidelman & Company's most notable achievement to date is working with over 300 early to mid-stage businesses, their management teams and the founders directly. This incredible breath of clients has only strengthened the firm's ability to work across every industry.

A recent key success for Fidelman & Company was their work with Stoggles, Inc., a consumer goods startup. The company was seeking to secure funding, so they turned to Fidelman & Company to put together a comprehensive fundraising package that outlined the company's business model, milestones, KPIs, financial projections, and more. This helped Stoggles secure over $50 million in funding from leading investors, which enabled them to continue growing their business.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022

The November 2022 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 8, 2022.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Fidelman & Company

Fidelman & Company is a leading financial and strategic advisory that provides comprehensive services to startups and mid-size businesses. We help our clients prepare to raise capital, sell their business, or underwrite and purchase a new business by fundraising strategy, financial modeling, valuation analysis, and more. Fidelman & Company has a proven track record of helping their clients achieve their goals, and we are dedicated to driving businesses forward. For more information, visit www.fidelmanco.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Fidelman & Company