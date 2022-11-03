Nordic Nanovector Highlights Novel Humanized Anti-CD37 Therapeutic Antibody Candidates for B-cell Malignancies or B-cell-driven Autoimmune Disorders at ASH Annual Meeting

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company") announces the progress it has made in designing and developing a portfolio of novel and potent humanized anti-CD37 monoclonal antibodies with potential for treating B-cell malignancies or B-cell-driven autoimmune disorders.

Details of the Company's progress in engineering this portfolio are included in two abstracts published today for presentation as posters at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition (10-13 December 2022 in New Orleans, LA, USA). The abstracts will also be published online in a November supplemental issue of Blood, published by The American Society of Hematology.

The abstracts describe how, through antibody engineering, Nordic Nanovector has developed several humanized anti-CD37 monoclonal antibodies and demonstrated in preclinical studies their enhanced effector mechanisms, such as antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) and longer half-life in the blood.

CD37 is a protein abundant on the surface of B cells but absent in haematopoietic stem cells and plasma cells. Its expression pattern makes it attractive as a therapeutic target for B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic Leukemia and for B-cell-driven autoimmune disorders, especially where an alternative to standard anti-CD20 immunotherapy is sought.

Jostein Dahle, Co-founder and CSO of Nordic Nanovector, commented: "We are pleased to present at ASH the initial findings from our preclinical studies with our novel humanized anti-CD37 antibody portfolio. These antibodies have been designed to be highly selective for CD37 on B cells and shown to be potent at depleting these cells as well as enduring in the circulation. There is a significant unmet clinical need for new therapeutic approaches for patients with B-cell-driven diseases who do not respond to anti-CD20 therapies. The encouraging preclinical results we will present at ASH support the further development of these candidates for B-cell malignancies or B-cell-driven autoimmune disorders."

Details of the abstracts to be presented at ASH are as follows:

Abstract 1351

Abstract title: NNV024, a Humanized Anti-CD37 Antibody with Enhanced ADCC and Extended Plasma Half-Life for the Treatment of B-Cell Malignancies

Authors: R. Generalov et al.

Session Name: 605. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Poster I

Date: Saturday, December 10

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Eastern time

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Abstract 2679

Abstract title: B-Cell Targeting Anti-CD37 Humanized Antibodies Engineered for Potent Effector Functions and Extended Plasma Half-Life

Authors: E. Fiorito et al.

Session Name: 605. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Poster II

Session Date: Sunday, 11 December

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern time

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company's clinical- and preclinical-stage pipeline includes:

Betalutin® and Humalutin®, both CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapies incorporating the beta emitter lutetium-177 to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL);

Alpha37, a CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy candidate incorporating the alpha-emitting radionuclide lead-212, currently being explored with partner Oranomed for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia;

Multiple fully humanized anti-CD37 antibodies with potential in haematological cancers and autoimmune diseases; and

A CD37 DOTA CAR-T cell opportunity in haematological cancers, which is being advanced via a research collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania .

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

