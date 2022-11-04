Bones Love Milk Hosts First Ever Gravity Tour

ENCINITAS, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Milk Processor Board (CMPB) is continuing its Bones Love Milk initiative to showcase milk as a nutrient energy source for tweens and teens. During skate activations throughout the state, Bones Love Milk continues to highlight the benefits that milk delivers by providing vitamins and nutrients for strong bones, energy, hydration and muscle recovery.

Now, for the first time ever, Bones Love Milk will host its own Vert competition event, Gravity Tour! The "Bones Love Milk" Gravity Tour will be held on November 5, 2022, at the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA in Encinitas, CA. This free event will feature skateboard pros, legends and Bones Love Milk team members in the ultimate Vert competition, accompanied by food vendors, music, merch, activities and games for spectators to enjoy. With the help of pro team skaters including legendary Hall of Famer Christian Hosoi and Olympic athlete Bryce Wettstein, skaters of all levels will show their skills on the 14-foot vert ramp and recharge with the ultimate real protein drink, milk. Vendors will include Punk Rock and Paintbrushes, B Project, Uppercut Deluxe, Tech Deck, 91X, and more. Bands will include Urethane, Free Love Project, and Stalag 13.

Over the last 40 plus years Vert skating has continued to evolve into the gravity defying style known today. In the 1970s street skaters took to empty pools, with momentum and height on their side they were able to gain enough air to land complex maneuvers. Over the years, skaters were able to gain more freedom with the construction of stand alone Vert ramps.

The Ecke YMCA is the perfect partner for Bones Love Milk, having built its first skatepark in 1999. The YMCA was one of the first in the state to amplify the growing sport by bringing Vert athletes from all over the state to Encinitas. Top pros such as Tony Hawk, Bob Burnquist, Bucky Lasek, Andy MacDonald, Shaun White and many more all trained at the Ecke YMCA. Over the years, the YMCA has continued to change, from tearing down the Vert ramps that so many legends had trained on, to rebuilding a concrete skate park that is used to this day. Although the Vert ramp was gone, the YMCA Vert community did not waver. In 2021, Bones Love Milk team member and Olympian, Bryce Wettstein, donated her Vert ramp, which she used to train for the Olympics, in a community gesture designed to bring skaters together once again. Bones Love Milk is happy to bring its full-sized Vert back to the YMCA and honor the Vert community in full force!

For more information contact Kristine Tanaka ( ktanaka@roxunited.com ), visit www.boneslovemilk.com and follow @BonesLoveMilk on instagram.

About the California Milk Processor Board

Since 1993, the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creator of the famous got milk? campaign, has been committed to increasing milk consumption throughout California. Its latest initiative, "Bones Love Milk," is dedicated to educating youth on the real benefits of milk as "nature's energy drink" in an unconventional way, showcasing how milk is a true nutrient powerhouse, delivering strong bones, energy, hydration and muscle recovery. The CMPB is funded by all California milk processors and administered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The got milk? trademark is a federally registered trademark and service mark. For more information, visit www.gotmilk.com.

