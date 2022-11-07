13% of American Drivers Don't Have Insurance to Cover an Accident

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BuyAutoInsurance.com recently published an article on uninsured motorist coverage full of helpful information on uninsured motorist (UM) and underinsured motorist (UIM) insurance coverage. Plus, it uncovered an alarming fact: 13% of American drivers either have inadequate auto insurance coverage or none at all.

There's over a one in 10 chance that a driver who causes an accident may not have insurance coverage to pay for the damage.

To protect themselves from the risks posed by uninsured drivers, insured drivers can purchase uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage.

Twenty states require drivers to carry uninsured motorist coverage along with liability coverage. And 14 of those require underinsured motorist coverage. Many other states require insurance providers to offer uninsured motorist protection but allow drivers to opt out. Some states have no uninsured motorist coverage requirements.

Often, the minimum requirements are the same as the minimum bodily injury liability minimum requirements in the state.

Many individuals assume UM and UIM will protect them from the financial repercussions if a driver damages their car, but most policies only include bodily injury coverage. In fact, BuyAutoInsurance.com reports that only seven states require uninsured motorist property damage covers. Those states are as follows:

Maryland

New Hampshire

North Carolina

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Even if it's not required, motorists can request their insurer add adequate UM and UIM coverage.

Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized auto insurance expert with BuyAutoInsurance.com, encourages drivers, "Uninsured and underinsured motorist protection is one of the least expensive types of insurance. Considering the significant risk that a driver without enough insurance could damage a car, it's worth adding this coverage to every auto insurance policy."

BuyAutoInsurance.com reports that UM and UIM coverage costs about $5 to $7 monthly. For the cost of one latte a month, drivers can know they're covered if an uninsured driver hits them.

Read BuyAutoInsurance.com's full report here: How Uninsured Motorist Coverage Works .

