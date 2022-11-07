The List on Mars Tokens (MRST) Unveils on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform OKX, as The Only Primary Listing

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Labs' native token, MRST(Mars Token), will be listed for open trade on one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges, OKX on November 9 at 9:00 (UTC). Kevin Chang, CEO of Mars Labs, addressed "Listing MRST on OKX is a self-evident fact that the project is strong and has much potential for growth. Our community will also feel safe and secure investing and trading on a large scale trading platform".

Specifically, MRST deposits open on November 7 at 8:00 (UTC). The following schedule of MRST/USDT, MRST/USDC Spot trading opens on November 9 at 9:00 (UTC), and MRST withdrawals open on November 10 at 10:00 (UTC).

Ahead of its long-awaited listing, Mars Labs' whitepaper has been recently updated with much elaborated details, including tokenomics, Land sale, and the MRST Mining App with a revised hash rate.

Most importantly, Mars Labs is expected to become a pioneer in metaverse gaming while MRST will create much greater value as it is to be used when playing, creating, and contributing to the full 3D MMO 'Mars: Metaverse' soon.

What is Mars Labs (MRST)?

Mars Token (MRST) is issued by Polygon Chain, the Layer 2 platform of Ethereum. MRST is used as the key currency of Mars: Metaverse. It is initially supplied with 5 billion, and up to 1 billion in the first year of the metaverse gameplay. The issuance volume decreases every year, with up to 500 million from the 6th year as long as the service is live. Players can use MRST for metaverse gameplay and other activities, such as item sales, advertisement, B2B content, and other platform-related activities.

Mars Labs is creating a global metaverse game platform based on the theme of the red planet. Players can enjoy almost every activity inside the Colony of Mars, such as owning real estate, playing sports, and interacting with others. The core team has successfully launched Web 3.0 NFT projects, including the Martians PFP and MRST Mining Pet NFTs. Also, a token mining game, 'MRST Mining App' has reached over 1.1M+ downloads.

To get a real-time update on Mars Labs, please visit: https://twitter.com/Mars_Labs

What is OKX?

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To start your first crypto experience in OKX, please visit: https://www.okx.com/join/55599569

