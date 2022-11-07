PATRÓN® Tequila Reaches for new Heights with Launch of PATRÓN EL ALTO

The impressively rare and masterfully aged tequila is the pinnacle of perfection, demonstrating over four years of craftsmanship, ingenuity, and artistry

ATOTONILCO EL ALTO, Jalisco, Mexico, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN® Tequila, the world's number one super-premium tequila*, is taking its first step into the prestige category with the release of its latest expression, PATRÓN EL ALTO. Passionately handcrafted from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave grown in the highest parts of Jalisco, Mexico, yielding the sweetest agaves for an incredibly smooth taste, PATRÓN EL ALTO is an impressively rare and masterfully aged tequila.

PATRÓN EL ALTO is primarily crafted with Extra Añejo and blended with Añejo and Reposado tequilas each aged to their maximum potential, making this bold innovation the pinnacle of perfection. PATRÓN EL ALTO demonstrates over four years of craftsmanship, ingenuity and artistry. Legendary Master Distiller David Rodriguez and his talented team of distilling artisans didn't limit themselves in how to cultivate the best flavors but rather, as a result of over 300 tastings, masterfully combined an exceptional selection of the best Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo tequilas.

"PATRÓN EL ALTO stays true to PATRÓN Tequila's traditional roots in distilling while innovating in a way that achieves the best blended, aged tequila profile possible," said David Rodriguez, PATRÓN Master Distiller. "The tequilas that harmoniously come together in PATRÓN EL ALTO are a result of selecting the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave in the highest parts of Jalisco, Mexico, a territory known for producing the sweetest agaves, which gives PATRÓN EL ALTO its incredibly smooth and sweet taste. We took four years to focus on only the best of the best and perfect the bold, sweet flavors of this expression the right way: naturally."

PATRÓN is one of the few brands that still makes tequila the hard way - by hand, a painstaking process that's been used since the brand's inception. Innovative and impressively rare to the industry, the majority of PATRÓN EL ALTO Tequila is created using the traditional Tahona production process. A method that requires meticulous precision and time, a two-ton volcanic stone is used to crush the baked agave which creates a tequila with natural sweetness and flavors of the earth. PATRÓN is the leading producer of Tahona-based tequila in the world, demonstrating its commitment to a time-honored process, further exemplified by PATRÓN EL ALTO.



"PATRÓN EL ALTO honors the effort of every proud PATRÓN familia member involved — from the agave selection to the distillation and aging — in creating a tequila so naturally sweet and balanced," said D-J Hageman, Vice President of Marketing at PATRÓN. "In true PATRÓN style, Master Distiller David Rodriguez cut no corners and took care, attention and time to create the pinnacle of perfection at PATRÓN. And now, with the strong return of nights spent out since the start of the pandemic, PATRÓN EL ALTO comes at a perfect time, bringing people together for extraordinary moments of celebration and encouraging those who wish to experience the very best of everything."

This exquisite and refined prestige tequila is naturally smooth and sweet with subtle notes of figs, honey, caramel, dried fruit and vanilla. The sweet, dried fruit notes of PATRÓN EL ALTO are a result of having been expertly aged in 11 types of barrels, mostly hybrid barrels of American oak body and French oak heads. Using 100% naturally perfect ingredients — agave, water and yeast — and crafted in small batches to ensure consistency and quality, PATRÓN EL ALTO achieves the brand's one goal in mind: to create the finest tequila in the world.

"PATRÓN has been an industry leader and will once again change the game as it enters the prestige category of tequila, a segment forecasted to double in size by 2025, with the launch of PATRÓN EL ALTO," said Hageman. "PATRÓN EL ALTO continues to elevate the standards of tequila, demonstrating our tireless dedication to perfection. When you reach for PATRÓN EL ALTO, you're reaching extraordinary heights of quality, flavor and smoothness."

PATRÓN EL ALTO is simply perfect for momentous occasions big and small, packaged in an elegant and distinctive bottle, matching the azure hues of the agave fields in the Jalisco Highlands. PATRÓN EL ALTO is available in U.S. markets only, known for being the pinnacle of celebrating momentous occasions: New York, Miami, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, at SRP $179.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com . The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY. ©2022. PATRÓN, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE BEE LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS.

