TAHLISHA WILLIAMS NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, TALENT, EQUITY & LEARNING SOLUTIONS

Appointment represents next chapter in addressing evolving talent needs of agency members

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading U.S.-based advertising trade association, serving more than 600+ members nationwide, the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), announced today the appointment of Tahlisha Williams as the new leader of the organization's Talent, Equity & Learning Solutions practice. In this role, Williams will spearhead industry-wide programming while also providing guidance to members focused on retention, recruitment, professional development, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB), and more. She will also work alongside the 4A's Executive Leadership team and oversee the 4A's Foundation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tahlisha as we continue to expand the programming and initiatives that our members and the industry need to make their DEIB and Learning goals a reality," said Marla Kaplowitz, President and CEO at the 4A's. "Tahlisha is an incredible talent that brings extensive experience and focus in helping others fulfill their work purpose. I am confident that we have found the right leader to lead this important work as we embark on the next phase in the 4A's journey."

Added Williams: "My genuine desire has always been to serve as a leader, partner and connector of people. As an industry, we are in a kairos moment where it's imperative that we redefine talent equity in a way that actively and authentically engages and welcomes diverse co-creators into our agency communities. Our character, integrity and the viability of our business are all on the line, and we have evidence that an inclusion-responsive approach positions us for growth and success. I'm excited to begin this new chapter at the 4A's, an organization which I have long admired, to create new opportunities for learning and development, while having meaningful conversations to continue driving change and equity within our industry."

Williams joins the 4A's from Wunderman Thompson, North America, where she was most recently its inaugural Chief Inclusion, Equity and Diversity Officer. She firmly believes that a conscious community of diverse talent, insights and perspectives leads to workforce vitality, bold business strategy and purposeful solutions, which has helped to inform her counsel and guidance on various internal equity initiatives. She most recently led an IE&D-integrated strategy focused on the core relationship between the organization's people and business, and the inclusively inspired work culture that is established through an unwavering commitment to driving awareness, accountability, and transformational action. She's most proud of the effort to connect the agency's Business and Employee Resource Groups with Executive Sponsors as a foundation to highlighting the importance of relationship building between leaders and employees, as well the reciprocal opportunities for advocacy, impact, and learning. By placing high value on the voices of employees as a part of her inclusion-responsive approach, Williams believes that an organization's greatest profitability and productivity come from the ambassadorship of employees who feel seen, heard, protected, and respected.

Prior to joining Wunderman Thompson, Williams spent more than 14 years in progressive HR and talent leadership roles at Cox Enterprises in Atlanta, where her tenure culminated with a pivotal emerging leadership rotational experience. Shortly after she joined Wunderman Thompson Atlanta as Director of HR/Talent.

About the 4A's: The 4A's was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, employees and the advertising and marketing industries overall. We empower our members to drive commerce, spark connections, and shape culture through infinite creativity. With a focus on advocacy, talent and the value of creativity and technology to drive business growth and cultural change, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which help direct more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. The 4A's includes the 4A's Benefits division, which insures more than 160,000 employees; the government relations team, who advocate for policies to support the industry; and the 4A's Foundation, which advocates for and connects multicultural talent to the marketing industry by fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity and craft to fuel a more equitable future for the industry.

