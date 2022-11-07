Zeelandia Group and Confluence Health Win 2022 Constellation SuperNova Awards

Infor customers recognized by Constellation Research for leadership in disruptive technology

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that two Infor customers — Zeelandia Group and Confluence Health — have been honored by Constellation Research with SuperNova Awards 2022 for leadership in disruptive technology.

Zeelandia Group ICT director Michal Rada won in the AI & Augmented Humanity category. Confluence Health financial systems support manager Stace Webley won in the Future of Work: Employee Experience category. Infor customers won two of the nine categories.

SuperNova Award 2022 winners were selected from a pool of over 200 nominees. This year's winners represent individuals, teams and organizations that have overcome significant hurdles amid rising inflation, a looming recession and a difficult post-pandemic environment. They demonstrated excellence in responding to disruptive forces, implemented novel initiatives, and delivered proven results with the technical prowess needed for reinventing modern organizations.

"Amid the most chaotic global conditions, these leaders and their teams have persevered in their business transformation projects," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder of Constellation Research. "With every SuperNova Awards, the bar is raised. Leaders seeking real-world case studies should take the time to read over a thousand case studies in our exclusive library."

SuperNova Award for AI & Augmented Humanity

Michal Rada, ICT director, Zeelandia Group

With 3,200 employees worldwide and operations in over 30 countries, Zeelandia Group is a global player in the bakery ingredients business. Global supply chain challenges created by the pandemic and amplified by the Ukraine war have resulted in higher prices for wheat and many of the other agricultural raw materials used in Zeelandia's products.

Fortunately, Zeelandia leverages the power of Infor's platform technology (as part of Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage). It uses Infor Coleman AI to improve the accuracy and speed of key business processes to sustain business growth despite current market challenges.

Using Coleman AI to generate AI-driven product and pricing recommendations, Zeelandia has achieved these benefits:

Reduced time to prepare product recommendations for a customer by 83%, from 30 minutes down to 5 minutes

Increased revenue per transaction and share of wallet per customer

Improved marketing conversion for new products or products about to expire

Better customer experience

Improved customer loyalty by offering the right price and explaining why

SuperNova Award for Future of Work: Employee Experience

Stace Webley, financial systems support manager, Confluence Health

Confluence Health is an integrated healthcare delivery system with two hospitals, over 300 physicians and 170 advanced practice providers. It is the major medical provider for approximately 260,000 people between Seattle and Spokane, Washington. One of the biggest challenges at Confluence Health is workforce shortages. Confluence Health fills staffing shortages at its facilities by hiring traveling healthcare professionals, including traveling nurses, who step in temporarily and work alongside the core healthcare team. Confluence Health spends a significant amount on these travelers.

Partnering with Infor, Confluence Health is leveraging technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to address staffing shortages while keeping employees happy with a modern experience. AI-driven software automation has enabled the health system to reduce the time to execute these key staffing processes from hours down to minutes, and minutes to seconds. Confluence Health now executes key supply management processes at least 90% faster, increasing employee productivity and enabling it to provide better care with fewer resources.

"The aim of Infor's technology platform integrated with Infor industry CloudSuites is to provide an arena to solve business challenges and opportunities in efficient ways that show ROI quickly," said Infor EVP of Technology Massimo Capoccia. "The approach is to reduce the overhead to adoption for our customers and deliver results in a fraction of the time compared to other combined cloud technologies. These awards confirm that we are making it easier for innovators at companies such as Zeelandia and Confluence Health to turn digitization strategies into reality and continue to make business processes more efficient and accurate with AI through our technology platform."

The winners were announced at the SuperNova Awards gala at Constellation's Connected Enterprise event Oct. 24-27.

