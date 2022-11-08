Coalition Introduces New APIs to Power Executive Risks Insurance

New APIs enable more efficient quoting and a smoother path to bind coverage; available for D&O and EPL Insurance

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalition , the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced newly available application programming interfaces (APIs) for management liability through Executive Risks Insurance. These APIs will enable more agencies to embed Coalition into their platform of choice for more efficient quoting and an easier path to bind coverage. Coalition APIs are available today for Coalition's United States Directors & Officers (D&O) Insurance and Employment Practice Liability (EPL).

"Coalition's APIs are flexible, easy to implement, and fast, giving brokers even more authority over how and when they quote," said Shawn Ram, Coalition's Head of Insurance. "With this new set specifically for D&O Insurance and EPL Insurance, we are enabling brokers to meet the high demand for insuring these types of executive risks with a simple click of a button."

Coalition's new APIs allow agencies to integrate Coalition's Active Insurance directly into any platform, streamlining the rating, quoting, and binding process to achieve faster coverage. Using the APIs, brokers gain more efficiency and control over the complete insurance life cycle, including quoting, policy management, and renewals. This results in broader scalability of tailor-made solutions for small and midsize business clients.

"As the world's largest independent brokerage firm, we're constantly looking for ways to evolve our distribution to serve our clients better. Coalition's APIs have provided a seamless digital quoting experience with market-leading coverage. By removing more of the technical complexities often required with integrations, we not only improve the speed at which we're able to meet client demand but also impact our bottom line positively." - Lockton Companies.

In addition, Coalition also introduced an API for its United Kingdom Cyber Insurance, rounding out API offerings that Coalition already had for its cyber coverage in the U.S. and Canada. The company commits to releasing APIs for all future products. To learn more about Coalition's APIs, please visit: https://www.coalitioninc.com/brokers/api .

About Coalition

Coalition is the leading provider of Active Insurance, combining comprehensive insurance coverage and cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate digital risks. Through its partnerships with leading global insurers, including Arch Insurance North America, Allianz, Ascot Group, Lloyd's of London, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, and Vantage, Coalition offers its Active Insurance products in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, and its security products to organizations worldwide. Coalition's Active Risk Platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition is a distributed company with a global workforce that collaborates both digitally and in office hubs.

