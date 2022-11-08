ComplyAdvantage Launches Customer Onboarding Training Program for Compliance Professionals

Produced with Dr. Martin Navias, Senior Visiting Research Fellow at King's College London, the five-part series provides best-practice guidance on the critical role of compliance in customer onboarding

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company transforming financial crime risk detection, today announces a training program designed to help compliance teams navigate potential threats when onboarding customers.

Financial institutions must legally vet new clients for money laundering, terrorist financing, sanctions evasion, and corruption before providing access to their services. As a result, firms invest billions of dollars in developing and implementing anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CFT) processes at onboarding.

However, with a speedy onboarding process often marketed as a competitive differentiator by many FinTechs, compliance teams are under more pressure than ever to provide a seamless process without granting criminals access to financial services.

This interactive, certified training series takes compliance professionals step-by-step through customer onboarding best practices. The challenges explored include:

How to determine what level of due diligence is appropriate for different customers

The importance of understanding ultimate beneficial ownership structures

How to report potentially suspicious behavior

What training is required to equip new onboarding team members properly

This series was produced with Dr. Martin Navias, Senior Visiting Research Fellow, Centre for Defence Studies at King's College London. Dr. Navias is a leading lawyer specializing in anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing, and sanctions compliance.

Commenting on the publication of the training program, Dr. Navias said:

"Customer onboarding is any organization's first line of defense when tackling money laundering and financial crime. Having trained government departments and armed forces around the world on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing best practices, I've seen first-hand how important this issue is."

Andrew Davies, Global Head of Regulatory Affairs at ComplyAdvantage, added:

"Keeping your team's knowledge fresh is a critical part of any effective compliance program. So I'd encourage any compliance officer involved in - or overseeing - the customer onboarding process to sign-up for the series and receive their certificate of completion."

Already the preferred choice of some of the world's largest banks, enterprises, and high-growth FinTechs, ComplyAdvantage uses machine learning to help regulated organizations manage their risk obligations and prevent financial crime. ComplyAdvantage is also a leader in providing anti-money laundering insights that include the company's much-lauded State of Financial Crime 2022 Report, Evolving Use and, Sanctions , and most recently, the Anti-Money Laundering Guide for Growing Crypto Firms .

ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry's leading source of AI-driven financial crime risk data and detection technology. ComplyAdvantage's mission is to neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 500 enterprises in 75 countries rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they're doing business with through the world's only global, real-time database of people and companies. The company identifies thousands of risk events daily from millions of structured and unstructured data points.

ComplyAdvantage has four global hubs in New York, London, Singapore, and Cluj-Napoca and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Ontario Teachers, Index Ventures, and Balderton Capital. Learn more at complyadvantage.com .

