Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool Opens News Preschool in Parker, CO

PARKER, Colo., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool, a national premier early childhood education provider, opened a preschool in the Parker, Colorado last week.

This is Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool's fourth location in the state of Colorado and 30th preschool overall. The new preschool will serve 132 students at full capacity and is an all-inclusive, private preschool offering several distinctive services and to families and a play-based, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum to their students.

"Opening our 30th preschool is a significant milestone for us, and we're excited to finally share this magical home away from home with families in Parker, CO.," said Brett Roubal, CEO of Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. "Expanding in the Denver area allows us to continue to meet the growing demand for high quality educational care."

The 11,000-square-foot preschool features outdoor playgrounds with custom-built playhouses, water features, shade structures, and tricycle paths. To take a look inside a Little Sunshine's Playhouse, view their virtual tour.

"The process of opening up a new location has been such an incredible journey and the response we've received from the parents in the Parker community has been incredible," said Stephanie Barto, Program Director. "The team here and at the home office has worked hard and we've built amazing relationships with the parents throughout the process. I can't wait to see our students every day and watch them develop over the next several years."

The hours and address of the new location:

17033 Cedar Gulch Parkway, Parker, CO 80134 - Open from 6:30 am – 6:00 pm.

For more information on the program or how to enroll, please call (303) 226-4201 or email parker@littlesunshine.com.

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. operates 30 early learning centers located throughout the U.S. including locations Granite Bay, CA and Gilbert, AZ. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure, and nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively ShineTM. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

To learn more, visit Little Sunshine's Playhouse.

