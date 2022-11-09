Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q3 2022 Financial Results

- Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, were $24.3 million
- US Hybrid supplying technology for 62 zero emission street sweepers to GEP
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its third quarter 2022 operating results for the period ended September 30, 2022.
"In the third quarter Ideanomics showed the value and strength of our growing EV businesses, highlighted by Energica's deal to provide motorcycles for the Indonesian National Police, which will be utilized at the upcoming G20 summit. Solectrac, like Energica, is also experiencing demand based growth and has expanded its manufacturing capacity resulting in a significant increase in unit production, while US Hybrid is on track towards profitability by the end of 2023. Furthermore, our WAVE business secured its first fleet customer in Q3. We look forward to continuing to demonstrate how our differentiated products and technologies drive revenue growth across our EV brands," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.
Selected Business Updates and Highlights
- Energica announced that it will provide 88 motorcycles for the upcoming G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.
- US Hybrid announced it is supplying Global Environmental Products with its proprietary electric and hybrid electric propulsion kits for use in the construction of 62 zero emission street sweepers
- Ideanomics announced eleven new dealer partnerships to enhance the availability of Solectrac electric tractors across the United States
- Solectrac partners with Nolan Manufacturing to produce Solectrac's e25 electric tractors with additional models slated for future production
- Ideanomics announced an agreement with ABC Companies, a leading provider of motorcoach, transit and specialty passenger transport equipment in the USA and Canada allowing them to become a certified reseller of WAVE's industry-leading wireless inductive charging technology in North America.
- WAVE successfully tested its 500kW wireless charger at the Port of Los Angeles
- Ideanomics launched a product design studio to create a new generation of high-performance electric mobility and charging solutions
- Ideanomics welcomed new Chief Financial Officer Stephen Johnston
Ideanomics Third quarter 2022 Operating Results
Revenue for the third quarter was $24.3 million, demonstrating strong year-over-year in Ideanomics' growing EV business. Revenue from electric vehicle and charging product and services in the third quarter of 2022 was $16.2 million versus $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 54.7%. Revenue from the US in the third quarter of 2022 was $12.7 million versus $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $5.3 million. EV, charging and battery revenue from the U.S. and Europe was $8.8 million, four times higher than Q3 of last year. We expect EV revenues from the US and Europe to continue to grow as we shift spending to focus on increasing operating capacity and fulfilling market demand.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the third quarter was $(0.7) million, which represented a Gross Margin of (2.7%). Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.0 million.
Conference Call Information
Ideanomics' management, including Alf Poor (Chief Executive Officer), Stephen Johnston (Chief Financial Officer), Robin Mackie (President, Ideanomics Mobility) and Tony Sklar (SVP of Investor Relations), will host live an earnings release conference call at 4:30 pm ET, Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Time permitting, Ideanomics management will answer questions from the Say platform and during the live Q&A session. A replay of the earnings call will be available soon after the conclusion of the event.
To join the webcast, please visit the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Ideanomics corporate website (http://www.ideanomics.com/), or copy/paste this link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=UtFdo7X5
About Ideanomics
Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the completeness of solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include the statement regarding the completion of the business combination within a certain period of time, if ever. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.
IDEANOMICS, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $10, $0 and
$ 15,746
$ 9,676
$ 55,157
$ 21,149
Revenue from sales of services
8,412
16,336
28,461
64,339
Other revenue
120
$ 569
253
$ 1,159
Total revenue
24,278
26,581
83,871
86,647
Cost of revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $0, $4 and
18,198
9,934
58,963
20,445
Cost of revenue from sales of services
6,691
12,165
23,879
41,441
Cost of other revenue
48
531
179
1,063
Total cost of revenue
24,937
22,630
83,021
62,949
Gross profit
(659)
3,951
850
23,698
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
37,710
37,750
113,555
74,419
Research and development expense
849
184
2,543
429
Asset impairment
378
15,183
1,030
15,183
Goodwill impairment
—
5,850
—
5,850
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net
—
(5,099)
(131)
(7,006)
Litigation settlement
2
216
44
5,216
Depreciation and amortization
2,271
1,779
5,838
4,548
Total operating expenses
41,210
55,863
122,879
98,639
Loss from operations
(41,869)
(51,912)
(122,029)
(74,941)
Interest and other income (expense):
Interest income
957
417
2,560
812
Interest expense
(456)
(308)
(1,523)
(1,683)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
300
—
300
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net
(30)
—
(218)
(1,264)
Gain on remeasurement of investment
—
—
10,965
2,915
Other income, net
2,574
8
4,460
507
Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest
(38,824)
(51,495)
(105,785)
(73,354)
Income tax benefit
400
944
925
9,971
Impairment of and equity in gain (loss) of equity method investees
(429)
(1,447)
(2,357)
(2,062)
Net loss
(38,853)
(51,998)
(107,217)
(65,445)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
(38,853)
(51,998)
(107,217)
(65,445)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
1,439
187
3,525
459
Net loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders
$ (37,414)
$ (51,811)
$ (103,692)
$ (64,986)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$ (0.08)
$ (0.11)
$ (0.21)
$ (0.15)
Diluted
$ (0.08)
$ (0.11)
$ (0.21)
$ (0.15)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
494,061,205
473,829,962
496,392,410
432,989,602
Diluted
494,061,205
473,829,962
496,392,410
432,989,602
IDEANOMICS, INC.
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 25,186
$ 269,863
Accounts receivable, net
6,000
3,338
Contract assets
3,767
2,772
Amount due from related parties
534
266
Notes receivable from third parties
83,863
54,907
Notes receivable from related party
400
697
Inventory
29,530
6,159
Prepaid expenses
15,075
20,015
Other current assets
5,673
4,490
Total current assets
170,028
362,507
Property and equipment, net
10,170
2,905
Intangible assets, net
78,645
42,546
Goodwill
68,711
16,161
Operating lease right of use assets
16,835
12,827
Financing lease right of use assets
1,376
—
Long-term investments
23,319
35,588
Other non-current assets
1,235
903
Total assets
$ 370,319
$ 473,437
LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 22,782
$ 6,674
Deferred revenue (including customer deposits of $2,681 and $3,163 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021,
3,540
5,392
Accrued salaries
7,916
8,957
Amount due to related parties
2,223
1,102
Other current liabilities
8,831
7,137
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
3,878
3,086
Current portion of financing lease liabilities
348
—
Current contingent consideration
767
648
Promissory note-short term
2,424
312
Convertible promissory note due to third-parties-short term
9,250
57,809
Total current liabilities
61,959
91,117
Promissory note-long term
1,559
—
Operating lease liability-long term
12,808
9,647
Financing lease liability-long term
1,253
—
Non-current contingent consideration
100
350
Deferred tax liabilities
7,972
5,073
Other long-term liabilities
770
620
Total liabilities
86,421
106,807
Commitments and contingencies (Note 19)
Convertible redeemable preferred stock and Redeemable non-controlling interest:
Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of
1,262
1,262
Equity:
Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 517,134,223 shares issued and outstanding as
517
497
Treasury Stock
4,639
—
Additional paid-in capital
980,232
968,066
Accumulated deficit
(709,451)
(605,758)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(13,162)
222
Total Ideanomics, Inc. shareholders' equity
262,775
363,027
Non-controlling interest
19,861
2,341
Total equity
282,636
365,368
Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity
$ 370,319
$ 473,437
IDEANOMICS, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net loss
$ (38,853)
$ (51,998)
$ (107,217)
$ (65,445)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of nil tax:
Changes in fair value of available-for-sale securities
—
4
—
(16)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(8,127)
(951)
(15,930)
(1,683)
Comprehensive loss
(46,980)
(52,945)
(123,147)
(67,144)
Comprehensive loss (gain) attributable to non-controlling
3,075
273
6,756
864
Comprehensive loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common
$ (43,905)
$ (52,672)
$ (116,391)
$ (66,280)
