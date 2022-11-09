Life Time Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time," "we," "our," "us," or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO, stated: "We are pleased with our continued progress this quarter. While the macro-economic background remains a headwind, our strategy of playing offense to enhance the member experience and drive our revenue recovery and growth is working, and we are swiftly turning our focus to margin expansion. We see significant opportunities to continue improving our margins by capturing operating leverage as we continue to grow revenue, optimizing the execution of our key strategic initiatives, continuing our price optimization and driving efficiencies across our club and corporate structure. Additionally, our recently opened athletic resorts are performing well and we are excited to conclude 2022 with a total of 12 new openings with 11 more to come in 2023."

Third Quarter 2022 Results and Prior Year Comparisons

Total revenue increased 28.9% to $496.4 million from $385.0 million .

Comparable center sales increased 25.6%.

Center memberships totaled 728,729 on September 30, 2022 , an increase of 9.0% from 668,310 on September 30, 2021 , and up approximately 4,000 from June 30, 2022 .

Net income was $24.7 million and included a tax-effected gain of $42.7 million from sale-leasebacks, and $5.1 million in tax-effected non-cash share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 50.9% to $71.0 million from $47.0 million .

Nine-Month 2022 Results and Prior Year Comparisons

Total revenue increased 41.0% to $1.350 billion from $957.5 million .

Comparable center sales increased 35.7%.

Net loss was $15.5 million and included a tax-effected gain of $80.3 million from sale-leasebacks, and $27.2 million in tax-effected non-cash share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 441.2% to $174.7 million from $32.3 million .

New Center Openings

The Company opened three new centers in the third quarter of 2022 and operated a total of 156 centers as of September 30, 2022 .

The Company has opened five new centers in the nine-month period ending September 30, 2022 , and plans to open seven new centers in the fourth quarter, for a total of 12 new centers in 2022.

The Company plans to open 11 new centers in 2023.

Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2022 , the Company had total cash and cash equivalents of $107.1 million and no outstanding borrowings under its $475 million revolving credit facility.

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 , was $45.0 million and $125.3 million , respectively, compared to $(2.3) million and $(15.3) million in the same prior-year periods, respectively.

Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 , was $7.4 million and $5.5 million , respectively, compared to $(38.6) million and $(99.5) million in the same prior-year periods, respectively.

Sale-Leasebacks

During the third quarter 2022, the Company completed sale-leaseback transactions on five properties for gross proceeds of $200 million .

For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2022 , aggregate proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions were approximately $375 million .

The Company is exploring alternative sale-leaseback structures to optimize our financing cost and preserve the utilization of our net operating losses to offset our growing future taxable income.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022 , the Company is projecting revenue, net loss, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the ranges of $460 to $490 million , $(10) to $(2) million , and $80 to $90 million , respectively.

For the full year ending December 31, 2022 , the Company is projecting revenue, net loss, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the ranges of $1.81 to $1.84 billion , $(26) to $(17) million , and $255 to $265 million , respectively.

Conference Call Details



LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:













Center revenue $ 479,995

$ 372,000

$ 1,307,498

$ 933,690 Other revenue 16,386

13,040

42,404

23,835 Total revenue 496,381

385,040

1,349,902

957,525 Operating expenses:













Center operations 295,253

231,996

814,383

625,322 Rent 63,213

52,513

179,166

154,552 General, administrative and marketing 57,139

45,304

175,650

126,896 Depreciation and amortization 56,400

57,977

171,680

177,005 Other operating (income) expense (31,358)

14,796

(56,605)

30,660 Total operating expenses 440,647

402,586

1,284,274

1,114,435 Income (loss) from operations 55,734

(17,546)

65,628

(156,910) Other (expense) income:













Interest expense, net of interest income (27,696)

(39,849)

(84,732)

(176,144) Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliate 95

(28)

129

(412) Total other expense (27,601)

(39,877)

(84,603)

(176,556) Income (loss) before income taxes 28,133

(57,423)

(18,975)

(333,466) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,401

(11,981)

(3,456)

(58,867) Net income (loss) $ 24,732

$ (45,442)

$ (15,519)

$ (274,599)















Income (loss) per common share:













Basic $ 0.13

$ (0.36)

$ (0.08)

$ (2.00) Diluted $ 0.12

$ (0.36)

$ (0.08)

$ (2.00) Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic $ 193,918

$ 145,196

$ 193,364

$ 145,196 Diluted 198,381

145,196

193,364

145,196

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,069

$ 31,637 Accounts receivable, net 12,281

6,464 Center operating supplies and inventories 44,084

41,007 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,829

48,883 Income tax receivable —

3,533 Total current assets 208,263

131,524 Property and equipment, net 2,772,385

2,791,464 Goodwill 1,233,176

1,233,176 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,148,828

1,864,528 Intangible assets, net 173,492

174,241 Other assets 65,403

61,742 Total assets $ 6,601,547

$ 6,256,675 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 72,951

$ 71,308 Construction accounts payable 118,671

83,311 Deferred revenue 32,296

33,871 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 167,457

147,920 Current maturities of debt 15,046

23,527 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 50,746

46,315 Total current liabilities 457,167

406,252 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,775,248

1,775,719 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,206,753

1,909,883 Deferred income taxes 43,941

55,213 Other liabilities 13,265

18,216 Total liabilities 4,496,374

4,165,283 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; 193,991 and

193,060 shares issued and outstanding, respectively. 1,940

1,931 Additional paid-in capital 2,780,190

2,743,560 Accumulated deficit (666,602)

(651,083) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,355)

(3,016) Total stockholders' equity 2,105,173

2,091,392 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,601,547

$ 6,256,675

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (15,519)

$ (274,599) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 171,680

177,005 Deferred income taxes (10,957)

(63,467) Share-based compensation 33,214

6,959 Non-cash rent expense 27,304

11,546 Impairment charges associated with long-lived assets 153

2,455 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net (98,498)

3,515 Loss on debt extinguishment —

40,993 Write-off of discounts and debt issuance costs —

18,325 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 5,898

7,761 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 14,055

57,614 Other (2,010)

(3,429) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 125,320

(15,322) Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (409,946)

(201,741) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

(9,139) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 373,451

73,981 Other (985)

(1,291) Net cash used in investing activities (37,480)

(138,190) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 8,657

1,907,577 Repayments of debt (21,993)

(1,602,164) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 710,000

134,000 Repayments of revolving credit facility (710,000)

(228,000) Repayments of finance lease liabilities (1,043)

(1,133) Increase in debt discounts and issuance costs (43)

(45,151) Proceeds from stock option exercises 3,190

— Other (476)

— Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (11,708)

165,129 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (700)

15 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 75,432

11,632 Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 31,637

33,195 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 107,069

$ 44,827

Non-GAAP Measurements and Key Performance Indicators

See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" for a discussion of the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciled below.

Key Performance Indicators ($ in thousands, except for Average Center revenue per center membership) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Membership Data













Center memberships 728,729

668,310

728,729

668,310 Digital On-hold memberships 47,273

85,045

47,273

85,045 Total memberships 776,002

753,355

776,002

753,355















Revenue Data













Membership dues and enrollment fees 69.9 %

70.2 %

70.1 %

70.0 % In-center revenue 30.1 %

29.8 %

29.9 %

30.0 % Total Center revenue 100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %















Membership dues and enrollment fees $ 335,717

$ 261,033

$ 916,895

$ 653,584 In-center revenue 144,278

110,967

390,603

280,106 Total Center revenue $ 479,995

$ 372,000

$ 1,307,498

$ 933,690















Average Center revenue per center membership (1) $ 660

$ 555

$ 1,885

$ 1,554 Comparable center sales (2) 25.6 %

58.7 %

35.7 %

29.9 %















Center Data













Net new center openings (3) 3

2

5

6 Total centers (end of period) (3) 156

155

156

155 Total center square footage (end of period) (4) 15,600,000

15,300,000

15,600,000

15,300,000















GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Net income (loss) $ 24,732

$ (45,442)

$ (15,519)

$ (274,599) Net income (loss) margin (5) 5.0 %

(11.8) %

(1.1) %

(28.7) % Adjusted EBITDA (6) $ 70,975

$ 47,031

$ 174,697

$ 32,277 Adjusted EBITDA margin (6) 14.3 %

12.2 %

12.9 %

3.4 % Center operations expense $ 295,253

$ 231,996

$ 814,383

$ 625,322 Pre-opening expenses (7) $ 5,350

$ 633

$ 9,296

$ 5,304 Rent $ 63,213

$ 52,513

$ 179,166

$ 154,552 Non-cash rent expense (open properties) (8) $ 6,762

$ 2,161

$ 14,850

$ 3,824 Non-cash rent expense (properties under development) (8) $ 4,907

$ 3,166

$ 12,454

$ 7,722 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 44,995

$ (2,283)

$ 125,320

$ (15,322) Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures (9) $ 7,359

$ (38,633)

$ 5,506

$ (99,458)





(1) We define Average Center revenue per center membership as Center revenue less Digital On-hold revenue, divided by the average number of Center memberships for the period, where the average number of Center memberships for the period is an average derived from dividing the sum of the total Center memberships outstanding at the beginning of the period and at the end of each month during the period by one plus the number of months in each period.



(2) We measure the results of our centers based on how long each center has been open as of the most recent measurement period. We include a center, for comparable center sales purposes, beginning on the first day of the 13th full calendar month of the center's operation, in order to assess the center's growth rate after one year of operation.



(3) Net new center openings are the number of centers that opened for the first time to members during the period, less any centers that closed during the period. Total centers (end of period) is the number of centers operational as of the last day of the period. As of September 30, 2022, all of our 156 centers were open.



(4) Total center square footage (end of period) reflects the aggregate fitness square footage, which we use as a metric for evaluating the efficiencies of a center as of the end of the period. The square footage figures exclude areas used for tennis courts, outdoor swimming pools, outdoor play areas and stand-alone Work, Sport and Swim locations. These figures are approximations.



(5) Net income (loss) margin is calculated as net income (loss) divided by total revenue.



(6) We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense, (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations, including incremental costs related to COVID-19.



Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.



The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss) $ 24,732

$ (45,442)

$ (15,519)

$ (274,599) Interest expense, net of interest income (a) 27,696

39,849

84,732

176,144 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,401

(11,981)

(3,456)

(58,867) Depreciation and amortization 56,400

57,977

171,680

177,005 Share-based compensation expense (b) 5,803

4,078

33,214

6,959 COVID-19 related expenses (credits) (c) 354

(221)

937

(410) (Gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions (d) (48,583)

2,227

(98,167)

3,057 Capital transaction costs (e) —

588

255

588 Legal settlements (f) —

(44)

—

(44) Other (g) 1,172

—

1,021

2,444 Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,975

$ 47,031

$ 174,697

$ 32,277









(a) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we incurred a non-cash expense of $41.0 million related to the extinguishment of a related party secured loan and $18.3 million related to the write-off of debt discounts and issuances costs in connection with the extinguishment of our prior term loan facility, senior unsecured notes and the related party secured loan.







(b) Share-based compensation expense recognized during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, is associated with stock options, restricted stock and restricted stock units. Share-based compensation expense recognized during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, was associated with restricted stock and restricted stock units. No share-based compensation expense was recognized during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, related to stock options because the vesting and exercisability of stock options granted by the Company up through September 30, 2021, was contingent upon the occurrence of a change of control or an initial public offering.







(c) Represents the incremental net expenses (credits) we recognized related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We adjust for these costs as they do not represent costs associated with our normal ongoing operations. We believe that adjusting for these costs provides a more accurate and consistent representation of our actual operating performance from period to period. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, COVID-19 related expenses primarily consisted of legal-related costs in pursuit of our claim against Zurich. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, COVID-19 related credits primarily consisted of the recovery of certain qualifying expenses under the CARES Act, partially offset by COVID-19 legal-related costs in pursuit of our claim against Zurich.







(d) We adjust for the impact of gains or losses on the sale-leaseback of our properties as they do not reflect costs associated with our ongoing operations.







(e) Represents one-time costs related to capital transactions, including debt and equity offerings that are non-recurring in nature but excluding direct costs related to the IPO that were netted against the proceeds of the IPO.







(f) We adjust for the impact of large class action and unusual legal settlements paid or recoveries received. These are non-recurring in nature and do not reflect costs associated with our normal ongoing operations.







(g) Includes costs associated with incremental expenses related to a winter storm that resulted in historical freezing temperatures affecting our Texas region in 2021, severance and other transactions which are unusual and non-recurring in nature.



(7) Represents non-capital expenditures associated with opening new centers which are incurred prior to the commencement of a new center opening. The number of centers under construction or development, the types of centers and our costs associated with any particular center opening can vary significantly from period to period.



(8) Reflects the non-cash portion of our annual GAAP operating lease expense that is greater or less than the cash operating lease payments. Non-cash rent expense for our open properties represents non-cash expense associated with properties that were operating at the end of each period presented. Non-cash rent expense for our properties under development represents non-cash expense associated with properties that are still under development at the end of each period presented.



(9) Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less center maintenance capital expenditures and corporate capital expenditures.



The following table provides a reconciliation from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow before growth capital expenditures (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 44,995

$ (2,283)

$ 125,320

$ (15,322) Center maintenance capital expenditures (22,462)

(18,078)

(57,915)

(43,045) Corporate capital expenditures (15,174)

(18,272)

(61,899)

(41,091) Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures $ 7,359

$ (38,633)

$ 5,506

$ (99,458)

Capital Expenditures Summary ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Growth capital expenditures, net of construction reimbursements (1) $ 119,670

$ 43,418

$ 290,132

$ 117,605 Center maintenance capital expenditures 22,462

18,078

57,915

43,045 Corporate capital expenditures 15,174

18,272

61,899

41,091 Total capital expenditures $ 157,306

$ 79,768

$ 409,946

$ 201,741





(1) Growth capital expenditures include new center land and construction, growth initiatives, major remodels of acquired centers, and the purchase of previously leased centers.

Proceeds from Sale-Leaseback Transactions ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions $ 199,205

$ 40,048

$ 373,451

$ 73,981

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 ($ in millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022 Net loss $(10) - $(2)

$(26) - $(17) Interest expense, net of interest income 29 - 28

114 - 113 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2) - 0

(5) - (4) Depreciation and amortization 57 - 58

229 - 230 Share-based compensation expense 6 - 6

39 - 39 COVID-19 related expenses 0 - 0

1 - 1 Gain on sale-leaseback transactions 0 - 0

(98) - (98) Other non-recurring expenses 0 - 0

1 - 1 Adjusted EBITDA $80 - $90

$255 - $265

