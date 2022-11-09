National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Trains Military Service Members for Jobs and Careers in Restaurants

Certificates to be Presented on Veterans Day

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) is hosting 18 active-duty military members at The Culinary Institute of America New York for five days of instruction through its Advanced Culinary Training Program (ACTP). ACTP plays an important role in helping the nation's service members and veterans transition into the restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industry.

ACTP is held three times each year at The Culinary Institute of America to bolster service members' culinary performance, understanding, and competencies, as well as maintain a mission-ready workforce. This week's ACTP event helped mark 71 years of the restaurant industry's support for the U.S. armed forces. Learn more about the NRAEF's military programs here.

"It's fortuitous that in the run up to Veterans Day we have this chance to host these amazing service members and reiterate our commitment to building meaningful initiatives that support workforce readiness and their transition to civilian culinary careers," said Rob Gifford, president of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. "We are grateful for the sacrifices of our nation's veterans and their family members, and salute all that they do to serve our country."

The NRAEF's military programs focus on training service members in culinary arts and restaurant management; providing training to support military force readiness; career pathways as service members and their families transition to civilian life; and recognizing best-in-foodservice operations each year during the annual Military Foodservice Awards. Current initiatives include:

Training Programs: Military training programs are designed to help members of the military enter the restaurant and foodservice workforce and reduce veteran unemployment. They include ACTP training with The Culinary Institute of America, and the annual Advanced Military Management Training Program, held during the National Restaurant Show.

SkillBridge: In partnership with the Department of Defense, the SkillBridge program connects service members with industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during their last 180 days of service.

Apprenticeship: The NRAEF's Restaurant Management Apprenticeship Program provides on-the-job training through the Veteran Apprenticeship and Labor Opportunity Reform (VALOR) Act. Veterans who participate in the NRAEF's Restaurant Management Apprenticeship Program can utilize their Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits while enrolled.

Scholarships and Grants: In partnership with Hormel Foods, the NRAEF awards a set of annual scholarships to individuals with military backgrounds who are pursuing careers in culinary arts or foodservice management programs. Learn more about this year's Hormel Heroes scholars here.

Learn more about the NRAEF's military programs through this video or visit ChooseRestaurants.org/Military.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF): As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's (NRAEF) mission of service to the public is dedicated to enhancing the industry's training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready – partnering with community based organizations to provide "opportunity youth" with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

