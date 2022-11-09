Planet Based Foods Confirms New Distribution Channels

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG", "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has entered into distribution agreements with KeHE Distributors ("KeHE"), United Natural Foods, Inc. ("United Natural Foods, or UNFI") and DPI Specialty Foods ("DPI") (collectively known as the "Distributors") effective immediately.

The Distributors have already committed to various purchase orders in November, adding to the incredibly eventful year for the Company. KeHE and United Natural Foods are known as premiere food distributors that focus on both the Natural & Specialty Distribution Channel as well as Conventional Distribution Channels in the United States. DPI has established an efficient network of wholesale specialty food distribution centers in key geographic locations across the Western United States.

Prospective distribution locations are expected to distribute the following Planet Based Foods products:

KeHE Romeoville, IL : Southwest Burger, Original Taquito and Southwest Taquito

DPI Aurora, Colorado : Southwest Burger, Original Taquito and Southwest Taquito

DPI Ontario, California : Southwest Burger, Original Taquito and Southwest Taquito

UNFI Riverside, California : Southwest Burger, Original Burger, Mild Sausage Patty, Hot Sausage Patty, Original Crumble, Italian Crumble, Original Taquito and Southwest Taquito

UNFI Ridgefield, Washington : Mild Sausage Patty, Original Crumble, Southwest Burger, Original Taquito and Southwest Taquito

"Partnering with these world-renowned distributors is exactly what the company needs for us to hit our aggressive growth milestones", Planet Based Foods President and Co-Founder Braelyn Davis quotes. "KeHE, United Natural Foods and DPI service the largest grocery chains in the country. We're confident that our consumers will see our products in more stores than ever in these coming weeks."

For further details about the Company, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com as well as the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. To view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com .

About KeHE Food Distributors

Kehe Food Distributors is a leading U.S. distributor of natural and specialty food products that fit the lifestyle of today's consumer. They distribute more than 40,000 products - including natural and organic, international, specialty, perishable, Kosher, and Latin American food items - to more than 15,000 retail outlets in 49 states, Mexico and the Caribbean.

About United Natural Foods, Inc.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) is a Providence, Rhode Island–based natural and organic food company. They are the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty food in the United States and Canada. It is Whole Foods Market's main supplier, with their traffic making up over a third of its revenue in 2018. UNFI was founded in 1996 by the merger of two regional distributors, Mountain People's Warehouse (founded in 1976, serving the Western U.S.) and Cornucopia Natural Foods (founded in 1977, serving the Eastern U.S.), forming the first natural products distributorship with national scope. Since 1996, other regional distributors have merged with UNFI, filling in the distribution footprint and making UNFI the largest distributor of natural products. In 2007 UNFI acquired Millbrook Distribution Services. In 2011, UNFI signed a distribution agreement with Safeway Inc. for the distribution of non-proprietary natural, organic and specialty products. In 2012 UNFI partnered with Buyer's Best Friend to create a unified reordering system. In 2016, the company announced the acquisition of Nor-Cal produce, Inc. It also completed the acquisition of Haddon House Food Products, Inc. in 2016. That same year, it announced the acquisition of Gourmet Guru, Inc.On October 22, 2018, UNFI completed the acquisition of SuperValu, Inc.

About DPI Specialty Foods

DPI has established an efficient network of wholesale specialty food distribution centers in key geographic locations across the Western U.S. They're people with a passion for fine specialty foods. DPI staff works directly with customers to bring the very best in specialty food goods to their retail locations. Their strength in grocery distribution, independent retail sales and foodservice, incorporates a product mix that includes gourmet, specialty, natural, organic, gluten free, local and ethnic foods. DPI warehouses and delivers frozen, refrigerated and dry goods. Their unique combination of product knowledge and options for in-store, cross-dock and direct delivery services ensure that we will deliver sales growth for our retailer and vendor partners. Today DPI supplies over 40,000 SKUs comprised of perishable and non-perishable food items from five continents. The team at DPI brings unique market niche and retail experience to create exciting programs, tailored for each retailer's individual needs. These programs have a proven track record of delivering sales growth.

About Planet Based Foods:

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California. With a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Braelyn Davis"

Braelyn Davis

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information, please visit: www.planetbasedfoods.com or contact: invest@planetbasedfoods.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "assume" "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. For more information, please visit: www.planetbasedfoods.com or contact: invest@planetbasedfoods.com.

