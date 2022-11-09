SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Freshworks Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023 - (NASDAQ: FRSH)

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Freshworks Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023 - (NASDAQ: FRSH)

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Freshworks Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of FRSH during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased Freshworks common stock pursuant to and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering.

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, the documents used to effectuate Freshworks' initial public offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the initial public offering, the Company's business had encountered obstacles. As a result of these obstacles, Freshworks' net dollar retention rate was plateauing, and its revenue growth rate and billings were decelerating.

DEADLINE: January 3, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/freshworks-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=33466&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of FRSH during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is January 3, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

View original content:

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm