NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Zuckerman takes first place in the esteemed Accessories Council Design Excellence Awards in the Fashion Jewelry category for her vintage-inspired Grace 40 Earrings.

On November 9th, the Design Excellence Awards winners were announced at the Accessories Council's cocktail party at The Fashionphile Showroom in Chelsea. This year's DEAs had twelve categories which all held five finalists. All of which were a mix of large and small companies, and the featured products ranged in various price points. In the Fashion Jewelry category, the finalists were Anna Zuckerman, Ben-amun, Colette Malouf, Julie Vos, and Marlyn Schiff.

The Design Excellence Awards is built around the mission of honoring outstanding products. The awards are in their fourth year, with past winners including Marina B Jewelry, Charles and Colvard, Jimmy Choo, Prada, and a collection of up-and-coming brands.

Out of hundreds of applicants, Anna Zuckerman was voted by the Accessories Council's Board of Directors into the final round. After one month of voting, open to the general public, the brand won its first-ever Design Excellence Award.

Winners are given the sought-after Ac Seal, which marks the award-winning product on the brand's website, social platforms, and trade shows. The Ac Seal is known throughout the fashion community and marks a level of top-tier excellence that only a handful of brands have achieved.

Winners will be featured in the January issue of Ac Magazine, a publication that recently hit over one million views. The 2022 Design Excellence Awards were sponsored by FashionGo, Saga Furs, Fashionphile, Market, LIM College, Insider Creations, Philmar Fabrics, and Marchon Eyewear.

Head to Anna's website, www.annazuckerman.com, to purchase the award-winning earrings.

