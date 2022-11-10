EXERGEN, THE ONLY "MASK FRIENDLY" THERMOMETER, GIVES AN ACCURATE TEMPERATURE READING WITH A SIMPLE FOREHEAD SCAN - NO NEED TO REMOVE MASK AND RISK EXPOSURE

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the U.S. in the grip of a "tri-demic" of respiratory syncytial virus ( RSV), new Covid variants, and the highest flu hospitalization rates in more than a decade, accurately screening for fever has never been more important. But as ERs, urgent care centers, and clinics experience a surge of patients, including a significant increase in the number of children with RSV, a new complicating consideration is how to safely take temperatures of people who are required to wear face masks.

Taking temperature is the first thing done when someone enters a healthcare setting with flu-like symptoms. If an oral thermometer is used, they face the discomfort of having to take off their mask, risking exposure to viruses and spreading illness. The Exergen TemporalScanner solves that problem because it is both a non-invasive and clinically accurate device that takes an accurate temperature with a simple scan of the forehead, allowing the patient to keep their mask in place.

"The Exergen TemporalScanner has always set the gold standard for accuracy and effectiveness in detecting fever, one of the leading symptoms of viruses, including the 'tri-demic' we are experiencing," said Francesco Pompei, Ph.D., CEO of Exergen Corporation. "Now it provides a significant added benefit because the patient does not have to remove their mask to have their temperature taken."

Dr. Pompei maintains, however, that the biggest health risk today is the use of non-contact infrared thermometers, which have been scientifically proven to be totally inaccurate in detecting fever.

"Make no mistake: the non-contact thermometers we've seen since the start of Covid are nothing more than 'theater' meant to falsely assure Americans that they can accurately screen for fever. Science, including a recent study from the FDA, definitively proves that they cannot."

About Exergen Corporation

Exergen manufactures and markets two series of the TemporalScanner thermometer: a professional version for hospitals and clinics, and a consumer version sold in major retailers nationwide. More than three billion temperatures are taken each year with TemporalScanners. Used in thousands of hospitals and clinics across the country as well as in millions of homes, TemporalScanners are the #1 preference of pediatricians, nurses, and parents. The Exergen TemporalScanner's accuracy is supported by more than 100 peer-reviewed published clinical studies covering all ages from preterm infants to geriatrics and all care areas from hospitals to homes. For additional information, visit www.exergen.com .

