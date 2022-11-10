Impartner Promotes Kristin Hales to Vice President of People Operations

Former Goldman Sachs and Domo exec will oversee various human resources initiatives to accommodate the company's growth in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, today announced the promotion of Kristin Hales, currently the Sr. Director of People Operations, to Vice President of People Operations. In her new role, Kristin will join the executive team and oversee the strategic development and execution of various initiatives in talent acquisition, talent management, employee engagement, performance management, and benefits and compensation.

"Kristin has been integral to improving our people operations through process improvement and has successfully scaled our people-related initiatives. Her vast experience and proven success in the Human Resources field have positioned her as a strategic and trusted advisor to our executive team and our global employee base," said Joe Wang, CEO at Impartner. "The 2023 growth plans at Impartner will require our teams to operate at peak performance, and Kristin is the ideal person to make that happen."

Kristin Hales joined Impartner as the Director of People Operations in April 2021. Since then, Kristin has worked to bolster the company's People Operations function through HR automation, enhanced technology integration and process improvement.

"Impartner believes company success follows along with our employees' success," said Hales. "It's Impartner's stellar employees that will propel the business forward. I'm thrilled to continue that strategy into 2023 by maximizing Impartner's various talent initiatives."

Kristin brings more than 18 years of progressive experience across all HR disciplines, including workforce development, organizational and talent management, strategic HR business partner roles, and learning and development. Before joining Impartner, Kristin was the Vice President of Human Resources at DentalQore and was responsible for attracting and retaining best-in-class talent, driving engagement and enhancing the employee experience. Before that, she led Learning & Development at Domo and was a Vice President of Human Capital Management for Goldman Sachs, overseeing Professional Development firmwide.

Kristin holds certifications as a Senior Professional in Human Resources and a Strategic HR Business Partner. She has a bachelor's degree in Consumer Studies from the University of Utah.

