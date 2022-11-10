Orium and Fluent Commerce Partner to Enable Ambitious Brands to Tackle Omnichannel Retail

Partnership will leverage combined expertise in composable commerce to unlock value for ambitious retail brands.

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Composable commerce specialist Orium announced the formalization of their partnership with Fluent Commerce , a leading distributed order management solution (OMS) provider. The two companies will leverage their joint commerce expertise to help retailers design seamless omnichannel experiences using modern retail technology.

Orium and Fluent Commerce logos on a purple background with graphic shapes surrounding it (CNW Group/Orium) (PRNewswire)

"We're impressed by the forward-looking vision that Orium brings to the omnichannel retail experience," says Chad Hooker, VP, Global Channel & Alliances at Fluent Commerce. "We're excited to partner with them to increase impact for retailers looking to adopt Fluent Order Management. With a sharp focus on a composable approach to commerce and MACH technology principles, Orium has established themselves as an important co-innovation partner for retailers looking to modernize their technology capabilities."

Members of the MACH Alliance , Orium and Fluent Commerce will build on their shared partnerships with MACH commerce platforms like commercetools and Elastic Path. In contrast to traditional OMS platforms, Fluent Order Management reimagines fulfillment technology in an open and flexible way, offering a best-of-breed solution that stays true to MACH principles.

"We seek out innovative technology providers who are solving modern retail problems to partner with, and Fluent Commerce has a standout OMS platform," notes Jason Cottrell, CEO at Orium. "We're looking forward to collaborating with them, bringing our consultative implementation approach together with their robust order management capabilities."

The partnership will enhance Orium's work with retail clients challenged with the operational complexity of a modern, omnichannel strategy, deploying Fluent Order Management to deliver highly customizable order logic and real-time inventory insights.

"Fluent Commerce shares our belief that technology should be an enabler of a retailer's vision, not the limitation they design experiences from or around," adds Jennifer Hileman, Head of Retail Platform Strategy at Orium. "The impressive configurability and agility of Fluent Order Management has the opportunity to unlock critical operational efficiencies that are transformative for both the customer experience and the bottom line."

About Orium

Orium is North America's leading composable commerce consultancy and system integrator. We help ambitious commerce and retail brands execute, innovate, and transform more quickly, enabling them to deliver engaging customer experiences and scale their brands across channels through careful curation of composable technologies such as commercetools, Elastic Path Commerce Cloud, and Fluent Order Management.

About Fluent Commerce

Fluent Commerce is a global software company focused on distributed order management for commerce. Both B2C and B2B organizations rely on their cloud native, highly flexible and fully scalable distributed order management platform to transform fulfillment complexity into a competitive advantage. Fluent Order Management provides accurate and near real-time inventory availability across multiple locations, order orchestration, fulfillment optimization fulfillment location management, in-store pick and pack, customer service, and reporting. This enables retailers, brands, and B2B organizations to fulfill orders profitably while delivering the best customer experience possible.

