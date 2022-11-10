proteanTecs Hosts Webinar with Yole Group and GUC on Chiplets, Heterogeneous Integration and 2.5D/ 3D Advanced Packaging

Nov. 16 Webinar Will Offer Three Unique Perspectives on the Advanced Packaging Market

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, announced the company is hosting a webinar with Yole Group and Global Unichip Corporation (GUC) on "The Era of Chiplets and Heterogeneous Integration: Challenges and Emerging Solutions to Support 2.5D and 3D Advanced Packaging." This 40-minute webinar will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. PST/ 12 p.m. EST/ 6:00 p.m. CET. To attend, register here.

As the semiconductor industry adopts chiplets and heterogeneous integration for its packaging as a key enabler to the continuation of scaling beyond Moore's law, it has created new challenges. This webinar will offer three unique perspectives on this growing ecosystem:

Stefan Chitoraga, Technology and Market Analyst at Yole Intelligence, part of Yole Group, will present the latest market insights on the adoption of chiplets and heterogeneous integration and will address what is driving advanced packaging toward 2.5D and 3D solutions.

Igor Elkanovich, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at GUC will discuss the GUC GLink™ chiplet interconnect, including its architecture and roadmap; HBM3 memory interfaces; and will also highlight some of the 2.5D and 3D packaging challenges.

Nir Sever , Senior Director of Business Development at proteanTecs will reveal silicon results from a GUC GLink chip, which integrated die-to-die (D2D) interconnect monitoring for comprehensive visibility and parametric lane grading.

The event will conclude with a Q&A session. Attendees are encouraged to come prepared with questions related to the future of chiplets, heterogeneous integration and 2.5D and 3D packaging.

Registration is now open. The live event will be recorded, and this recording will be sent to all registrants.

About GUC



GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC Leader, who provides the semiconductor industry with leading IC implementation and SoC manufacturing services, using advanced process and packaging technology. Based in Hsin-chu Taiwan, GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, visit www.guc-asic.com.

About Yole Group



Yole Group is an international company recognized for its expertise in the analysis of markets, technological developments, and supply chains, as well as the strategy of key players in the semiconductor, photonic and electronic sectors.

With Yole Intelligence, Yole SystemPlus, and PISÉO, the group publishes market, technology, reverse and costing analyses and provides consulting services in strategic marketing and technological research. Yole Group also offers due diligence and supports companies through merger-acquisition operations with its division, Yole Finance.

Yole Group benefits from an international sales network. The company now employs more than 180 people. More information at www.yolegroup.com.

About proteanTecs



proteanTecs is a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics in the Datacenter, Automotive, Communications and Mobile markets. Based on Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT), the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT agents, the company's analytics platform delivers predictive insights and visibility, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in the U.S., India and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

