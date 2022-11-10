TOP NAME IMAGE AND LIKENESS ORGANIZATIONS JOIN FORCES TO FORM NEW NONPROFIT, TEXAS ONE FUND

Organization Created to Maximize Community Impact and Streamline Focus on Continued Growth of NIL Opportunities at The University of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five of the leading University of Texas Athletics-centric collectives have combined to form the Texas One Fund, an effort to create a unified non-profit organization for NIL opportunities. Texas One Fund, launching today, will seek to maximize community impact and be the preferred NIL fundraising collective for Texas student-athletes. Through donors, businesses, and fans, the Texas One Fund will support access to NIL opportunities for student-athletes of all Texas sports unlocked through participation and promotion of charitable causes and events in the community.

Clark Field Collective, the leading Texas Name Image, and Likeness (NIL) organization; Horns with Heart, the leading Texas nonprofit NIL organization; Occupy Left Field, the Texas Baseball NIL nonprofit; 40 Pack, the Texas Basketball NIL nonprofit; and National Championship Golf Foundation, the Texas Golf NIL nonprofit are now all operating as Texas One Fund.

The aforementioned nonprofit groups will fold into one organization to become part of the nonprofit Texas One Fund. Clark Field Collective will cease to operate as a collective and will become the NIL activation agency known simply as Clark Field Creative.

With the Texas One Fund, donors, fans, contributors, and businesses will have the ability to direct their tax-deductible donations to the sport of their choice. Fans who want to support overall athletics can designate their contributions into a general fund for the Texas One Fund board to disseminate across all sports.

"After executing numerous NIL deals, we were able to see the need for a bigger positive community impact and a streamlined setup," said Nick Shuley, founder of Clark Field Collective. "Texas has the luxury of having so many organizations that want to help, but we quickly saw the need to get everyone in the community together. We wanted to make giving easily accessible to everyone and create a bigger connection to the athletic programs, athletes, and community. Whether you are giving $5 or $5 million, we want to make this something for every Longhorn."

"We are very pleased with the formation of Texas One Fund. As a 501(c)(3) organization, it provides our fans, donors, and supporters a way to contribute to NIL opportunities for our student-athletes and for our student-athletes to support important community programs," said Texas Vice President and Director of Athletics Chris Del Conte. "We believe this is the best way to bolster NIL initiatives for our student-athletes and support the meaningful interactions they can make in the charitable community."

"This is a huge win for the contributors and donors as it will create a simple streamlined process for everyone and all sports," said Patrick "Wheels" Smith, who will serve as President of the newly formed Texas One Fund and former head of the 40 Pack. "We aim to do this the 'Texas Way' and to make NIL opportunities available for every student-athlete at The University of Texas."

Horns with Heart founder Rob Blair and co-creator of the Pancake Factory (which made waves with its announcement of a $50,000 NIL opportunity for offensive lineman) added, "We are excited to be a part of this game-changing solution. When we started Horns with Heart, we wanted to maximize community impact and help athletes, this new fund is going to do this on another level."

The new fund will be comprised of an executive board featuring alumni, donors, and business leaders; and individual boards representing each Texas sport program that will ensure all partnership opportunities are maximized and available for athletes in each respective sport program.

For more information and to donate, please visit: www.TexasOneFund.org

ABOUT TEXAS ONE FUND:

Founded in 2022, the goal of Texas One Fund is to create positive community impact, through a one stop fund, that assists Texas athletes in cultivating and facilitating NIL opportunities and ensures collegiate athlete success year after year. Our vision is to ensure every student-athlete capitalizes on their NIL so they can focus on becoming the best version of themselves on and off the field. The fund will create positive community impact through alignment, appearances, activations, donations, and promotions with local nonprofit organizations.

