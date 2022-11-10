Tripadvisor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

Matt Goldberg , CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Phocuswright Conference at approximately 9:10 a.m. MT on Tuesday , November 15, in Phoenix, Arizona . For details on registration, visit



Matt Goldberg , CEO, will present at the Liberty Investor Day at approximately 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday , November 17, in New York, NY . Registration information is available on the Liberty Tripadvisor website and at http://timesevents.nytimes.com/LibertyMedia2022InvestorDay . A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public on the Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings IR site and a replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event.



Mike Noonan, CFO, and Ernst Teunissen , outgoing CFO, will host investor meetings at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Tech Conference on Tuesday, November 29 , in Scottsdale, Arizona .

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites: www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com, www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com,www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

