California Coalition Urges Congress and DC Allies to Advocate for the Release of American Eyvin Hernandez, a Los Angeles Public Defender, Being Unlawfully Detained in Venezuela

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Coalition to Bring Eyvin Hernandez Home, which includes his family and friends, will hold a morning press event to shed light on his unjust captivity. The speakers will discuss how Mr. Hernandez came into the custody of the Venezuelan government, his "wrongfully detained" status, how they felt when he was not included in the October 1st humanitarian hostage exchange that freed 7 U.S. Nationals and permanent residents in Venezuela, and their efforts to seek support from Capitol Hill and the Biden Administration to bring Mr. Hernandez home immediately. Mr. Hernandez has been held in Venezuela since March 2022, more than 7 months.

Coalition to Bring Eyvin Hernandez Home (PRNewswire)

Who: Remarks from Henry Martinez, Brother of Eyvin Hernandez

Remarks from Yvonne Ballesteros, Judge Pro Tem, Los Angeles Superior Court

Remarks from Drew Havens, LA County Public Defender's Office

Remarks from the Office of Representative Karen Bass, 37th District

Additional speakers to be announced

When: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. ET

Where: National Press Club

Bloomberg Room

529 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20045

RSVP: Email bringeyvinhome@gmail.com or text the number below to confirm attendance.

Press Contact: Henry Martinez, Phone: (323) 744-1383

The Coalition to Bring Eyvin Hernandez Home is a national coalition of family, friends, and allies that seek the immediate release of wrongfully detained American Eyvin Hernandez from the Venezuelan government. Learn more about the Coalition and its members at https://bringeyvinhome.org, @BringEyvinHome, and #BringEyvinHome.

