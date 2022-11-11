Conrad Industries Announces Appointment of Larry J. Callais to its Board of Directors

MORGAN CITY, La., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: CNRD) announced today the appointment of Larry J. Callais to its Board of Directors. Mr. Callais will serve as an independent Class I director, and as a member of the Company's Independent Directors Committee, effective immediately.

Johnny Conrad, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are pleased to welcome Larry Callais to our Board. Larry is well-known and well-respected in the business community in and around where Conrad has its primary operations. His skills and experience as a community banker and leader in the financial services industry will provide our Board and management with important insights and perspectives."

About Larry J. Callais

Larry J. Callais served as Chief Executive Officer of M C Bank from 1999 until 2021. He joined the bank in 1977. M C Bank is a Morgan City-based commercial bank with seven locations in south Louisiana. Among his many civic and professional activities, Mr. Callais has served as Chairman of the Board of the St. Mary Parish Foundation, served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City and is a former member of the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Bankers Association. He is a Certified Public Accountant, on inactive status.

About Conrad Industries, Inc.

Conrad Industries, Inc., established in 1948 and headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana, designs, builds and overhauls tugboats, ferries, liftboats, barges, offshore supply vessels and other steel and aluminum products for both the commercial and government markets. The company provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.

For Information Contact:

Cecil Hernandez (985) 702-0195

CAHernandez@ConradIndustries.com

