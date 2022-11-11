Growing Preference for Online Shopping Invigorate the E-Commerce Industry

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China's logistics and shipping industry has been growing at a rapid, yet steady pace for decades. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated development of the industry even further. In recent years, major shifts in shipping and logistics have started to take place. For example, according to McKinsey Insights, recent e-commerce patterns are fueling demand for air freight, an often-underappreciated value driver in the logistics sector. Traditionally, e-commerce supply chains relied mostly on maritime shipping to transport products in bulk to destination countries in advance, before local express providers take over the final leg of the delivery to the end customer. More recently though, there has been a shift in the industry, which is due to digital advances in e-commerce. These advances have empowered mass customization, especially in fast fashion, in what is termed the "direct line" model. This refers to transporting products in bulk via air freight to local postal companies in the final destination, empowering swift last-mile deliveries to the final customers. In fact, many Chinese companies including JD Logistics, Cainiao, SF Express, and YTO Express are actively growing their freighter fleets. This is a sign that the direct-line model is gradually replacing traditional postal and express delivery. Between 2016 and 2020, the demand for direct-line delivery has risen by 84%. Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL), ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO), Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN), BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC), eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY)

These shifts would not be happening without major growth in the e-commerce sector. The e-commerce market is driven, in large part, by the increasing preference for online shopping as well as the growing influence of social networking platforms on shopping habits. In addition, the growing trend of private-label services and direct to consumer-based business models are also impacting the outlook for market growth. Overall, these new market trends are beneficial as they enable e-commerce businesses to collect and use consumer data and provide personalized products and experiences to the consumer. By region, the Asian-Pacific is expected to remain in the lead. Six of the top 10 fastest-growing ecommerce countries in 2019 were from that region, led by India and the Philippines at more than 30% growth and rounded out by China, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) just announced breaking news that, "it has expanded its cooperation with ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO), one of the leading express delivery companies in China in terms of parcel volume.

In November, 2022, JWEL and ZTO reached a customized warehouse distribution integration agreement which covers all logistic services for the Company, from warehousing management, express parcel distribution, express parcel packaging and express delivery, to be provided by ZTO Express.

Since the parties started cooperation a year ago in 2021, JWEL has used warehouse, logistics network and automatic sorting system at ZTO's regional center for its order processing. The joint efforts of the two parties have reduced the amount of time goods in transit, costs and losses in turnover, significantly improved operating efficiency for JWEL.

Mr. Zhiwei Xu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Jowell Global Ltd., commented: 'ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model that enables it to expand nationwide network quickly and provide e-commerce merchants with greater geographic reach at low cost. Operational efficiency and economies of scale enable JWEL to achieve strong operating leverage. After more than a year's working closely with ZTO, it is a pleasure to announce an expansion to our collaboration. I anticipate the newly signed warehouse distribution integration agreement will prove to be a pivotal step in realizing our growth strategy and ensuring customer satisfaction around the world. The agreement will not only help us to simplify our logistics network, save on operating costs and deepen the relationship with ZTO, but also have a greater impact on our reputation to attract international brands and products to be sold on our platform, which is an important facet to provide sustainable growth for both parties.'

The newly negotiated cooperation agreement is expected to further simplify major logistical processes, streamlining the distribution cycle and promote the seamless integration of numerous business processes of the Company. Moving forward, JWEL seeks to continue promoting in-depth cooperation with ZTO, to achieve sustainable growth for both parties and encourage high-quality development of the e-commerce logistics. Furthermore, JWEL will continue seek and cooperate with high-quality business partners to explore and expand international products and resources for its customers while improving their experience and satisfaction."

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) announced back in August its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company delivered a parcel volume growth of 7.5% and expanded market share by 2 percentage points to 23% despite adverse impact from COVID while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction. Adjusted net income increased 38.2% to reach RMB 1,758.7 million. Cash generated from operating activities was RMB 3,780.8 million. Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, "Despite the COVID resurgence and macro uncertainties in the first half, we delivered a robust set of results gaining in both volume and profit. Our parcel volume reached 6.2 billion, expanding our market share by 2.0 points to 23.0%, and adjusted net income increased by 38.2% to 1.8 billion while we maintained high quality of services and customer satisfaction. Being among the first to resume operations, ZTO capitalized on the growth momentum and accelerated volume growth by leveraging our strong infrastructure and capacity advantages. Our cost initiatives continued to yield results where standardization and digitization is allowing us to optimize economics across the entire network including our network partners' operations."

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) reported back in October have entered into a transaction implementation agreement (the "Implementation Agreement"), dated October 11, 2022, among the Company, Taylor Maritime Investments Limited ("TMI") and Good Falkirk (MI) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMI (the "Offeror"), providing for a voluntary conditional cash offer (the "Offer") to be made by the Offeror for all of the issued ordinary shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company (other than Shares held by the Offeror and Shares held in treasury) (the "Offer Shares"). Under the terms of the Offer, shareholders of the Company ("Grindrod Shareholders") will be entitled to receive the offer price of US$21.00 in cash for each Share tendered in the Offer. Under the terms of the Implementation Agreement, subject to the conditions to the Offer being satisfied (or, to the extent permitted, waived) as of the expiration time of the Offer, the Company has agreed to declare and pay a special dividend of US$5.00 per Share ("Special Dividend") to Grindrod Shareholders that hold Shares as of a dividend record date to be established by the Board.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) announced in partnership with Snap, Inc., the launch of Snapchat for BigCommerce. BigCommerce merchants of all sizes in the US can now directly integrate their store as a one-stop shop to sync product catalogs and create immersive Snapchat ad campaigns to broaden customer reach, open new revenue streams and ultimately scale their business to the next level. "Giving merchants access to Snapchat's unique audience of 363 million daily active users opens up incredible opportunities for them to tap into a younger generation of influencers that master impacting a consumer's purchasing decision," said Sharon Gee, vice president of revenue growth and general manager of omnichannel at BigCommerce. "For BigCommerce, Snap's partnership broadens our direct integrations portfolio for omnichannel merchants on the BigCommerce platform, providing access to top performing social, search and marketplace channels from a single platform to sell more and increase revenue. Furthermore, this partnership provides unique benefits to our ecosystem of Omnichannel Certified Partners for merchants on any ecommerce platform via Feedonomics to drive return ad on spend and improve performance on hundreds of growth channels."

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported back in October the launch of Cross Border Parcel Shipping Solution or "CPaSS", a new cross-border parcel delivery integration platform covering currently eight markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam in the Asia-Pacific region, enabling sellers to choose from multiple logistics shipping solutions on a single platform. The platform simplifies the process of order integration and management for sellers, giving them extra flexibility to process orders from different accounts all at once while enhancing work efficiency and the overall shipping experience on eBay. Following the rapid growth of cross-border e-commerce in recent years, sellers are increasingly looking for ways to improve the efficiency of processing orders and handling customers' growing demands. In addition, logistics prices have soared due to pandemic-induced disruptions in the global supply chain, making the need for more efficient delivery platforms even more urgent.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For jowell global ltd. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by hao jiaqi. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

View original content:

SOURCE Financialbuzz.com