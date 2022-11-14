BioSpace Announces 2023 Best Places to Work in Biopharma Winners

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSpace, the leader in biopharma news and careers has published its 2023 Best Places to Work list.

BioSpace is the digital hub for life science news and jobs. (PRNewswire)

The list includes 60 U.S. operating employers that have been recognized as Best Places to Work by the life sciences community, with 30 ranked in large and small employer categories respectively.

Following nominations, BioSpace received over 2,000 submissions from biopharma industry professionals to identify which companies are currently the most sought-after in the industry.

"The Best Places to Work list demonstrates a company's desirability in the recruitment marketplace. With over two-thirds of life science professionals planning to look for a new job in 2023, we're thrilled to highlight these outstanding employers in a competitive talent market," said Josh Goodwin, BioSpace CEO.

Winners hail from not just well-known Hotbeds in California and Massachusetts, but also BioNC (North Carolina), BioForest (Washington), Pharm Country (New York, New Jersey) and BioMidwest (Illinois, Indiana).

For the second year, mRNA leader Moderna was ranked as the number one most desirable large employer. Though scoring well on all key employer attributes including culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, and reputation, it was their high rating for innovation that set Moderna apart.

Genentech, Pfizer, Amgen and AbbVie completed the top five large employers list.

Seattle-based Sana Biotechnology, creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, came out on top for small employers. Sana scored high not only for innovation, but also for flexibility and remote work, culture and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Sutro Biopharma, Intellia Therapeutics, Terray Therapeutics and Agios Pharmaceuticals rounded out the top five small employers list.

To view the complete lists of 2023 Best Places to Work, click here.

About Best Places to Work

Nominations for Best Places to Work were open from May to June 2022. Voting was conducted from August to September 2022. Best Places to Work includes responses from over 2,000 life sciences professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organizations on attributes including: compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), reputation and flexibility and remote work.

About BioSpace

BioSpace is the digital hub for life science news and jobs. We provide essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe. Learn more and subscribe at www.biospace.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioSpace