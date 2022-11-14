CMIT Solutions Honored with All-In Partner of the Year Award by ConnectWise

Leading National IT Solutions Provider Earns Recognition at Inaugural WISE Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMIT Solutions, one of the nation's leading managed services providers of cybersecurity and information technology (IT) services, has been named ConnectWise's Partner of the Year at its WISE Awards. Partners since 2019, CMIT Solutions leverages its connection with ConnectWise to strengthen its position as an industry leader by employing the most innovative technologies to service clients.

Presented at ConnectWise's annual thought leadership conference, IT Nation Connect 2022 in Orlando, the award showcases how CMIT Solutions strategically leverages a wide range of the company's offerings to provide top-of-the-line services for client organizations. ConnectWise's integrated and innovative platform has bolstered efficiency for CMIT Solutions, accelerating revenue growth with its automation and data management services including remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies.

"As a proud partner of ConnectWise, we're incredibly grateful to be recognized as one if its first award recipients for All-In Partner of the Year," said Roger Lewis, President of CMIT Solutions. "Through ConnectWise we've been able to provide advanced IT and cybersecurity solutions that help protect clients from cybersecurity threats. Unfortunately, massive data breaches and cyber attacks are becoming a more common reality for businesses of all sizes, so it is essential that we work with trusted partners like ConnectWise."

ConnectWise's annual IT Nation Connect conference is the premier thought-leadership conference for technology service providers to collaborate, gain insight, and connect on the industry's future. The conference was held in Orlando from November 9 -11, including its inaugural WISE Awards at a special recognition luncheon.

CMIT Solutions is widely recognized as the frontrunner among IT service providers for small and mid-sized organizations in the United States and Canada. Offering a broad spectrum of proactive computer maintenance, monitoring, cybersecurity, and virtual technology packages, along with quick response support when unexpected crises occur, CMIT Solutions has carved out its niche as an industry innovator. As a network of location-specific owners, the company specializes in working with businesses at the community level.

To learn more about CMIT Solutions and its services, please visit: www.cmitsolutions.com.

About CMIT Solutions

CMIT Solutions (CMIT) is a leading provider of information technology (IT) managed services and products to small and medium businesses and is uniquely capable of supporting businesses anywhere, coast to coast in the United States and Canada. By focusing on developing and maintaining local, trust-based relationships with its customers, CMIT Solutions is able to meet their specific technology requirements. CMIT Solutions offers a wide variety of services and solutions including computer and app implementation and maintenance, help desk support, backup and recovery, cybersecurity solutions and monitoring, and more. CMIT Solutions is uniquely able to offer enterprise-class solutions at prices small businesses can afford. CMIT Solutions has ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list for eight consecutive years and is designated as a World Class Franchise by the Franchise Research Institute. Because of its growing geographic presence and partner programs, CMIT Solutions is a channel for larger firms desiring to reach small and mid-market businesses in the United States.

About ConnectWise®

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.

