SUZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6, 2022, the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) kicked off in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The conference focuses on "implementation" and discusses climate issues from a practical level. As the only Chinese bus brand serving COP27, thirty units of Higer's electric buses provide the zero-carbon shuttle service for the conference. Higer bus, China's leading clean technology bus company, shows the commitment and strength to serve such international conferences and provides China's solution to climate challenges in the global public transportation industry.

Higer Bus Company Serves COP27 with Electric Buses (PRNewswire)

The buses, jointly built by Higer and its Egyptian partner, G Company, are operated between Sharm el-Sheikh, the blue zone and green zone of the venue, providing excellent services for government officials and international organization representatives. The futuristic design language, zero-carbon emissions and comfortable riding experience have attracted the attention and praise of people from all walks of life.

In 2020, G Company and Higer Bus agreed on localization bus production to achieve Egypt's environmental-friendly ambitions. As a result, G Company has invested in constructing a modern manufacturing infrastructure and started to produce Higer's cleantech bus. Higer's extensive experience in overseas KD projects and shared green vision, aligned the two parties and signed a contract to build electric buses in Egypt for the transportation services of COP27.

People familiar with the matter said these customized buses, painted with unique conference patterns, air suspension and increased capacity of the air conditioner and battery, are designed for Egypt's local environment and COP27 shuttle service needs.

"We have formed and dispatched a COP27 special task force of thirteen seasoned veteran engineers with G Company. The team is responsible for maintenance of the vehicles to ensure the smooth operation during the conference," said an on-site Higer service staff.

In the context of the increasing energy crisis and extreme climate events, the electric and low-carbon transformation of the transportation industry has become a global consensus. Xia Guolin, Africa Manager of Higer Bus, said, "To achieve the goal of low-carbon emission reduction, the transportation industry needs to accelerate the reform process. The joint project shows Egypt's commitment to accelerate the transformation of zero-emission public transport, and China's sustainable mobility solutions to counter climate change."

The COP27 demonstrates the growing determination to tackle the world's climate challenges. To proactively respond to the conference's initiative, Higer Bus will continuously contribute to energy conservation and emission reduction, by bringing more reliable cleantech products and efficient services, building a sustainable future in terms of harmonious coexistence between humans, vehicle and nature.

