InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Animal Deterrent Device (CCT 4730)

"I wanted to create a highly effective animal deterrent that wouldn't cause harm to an animal," said an inventor, from Miamisburg, Ohio, "so I invented the DOGGONE WATCH. My design would also allow the user to create waypoint locations of known prior aggressive animal encounters."

The invention provides a wearable device to help deter animals. In doing so, it helps to manage and prevent aggressive animal situations in daily work or personal activities. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for delivery drivers, postal workers, and other consumers or workers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

