KLab Acquires Worldwide Distribution Rights for a New Online Game Based on "My Hero Academia" TV Anime Series

TOKYO, Japan, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Hidekatsu Morita, hereinafter referred to as "KLab") announced the acquisition of worldwide distribution rights for a new online game based on the My Hero Academia TV animation series with permission from the My Hero Academia Production Committee. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

KLab will utilize its experience in IP-based game development and operation know-how, both in Japan and overseas, to develop and distribute this new game for fans of the series and players all over the world to enjoy.

Progress on future development will be announced when available.

About "My Hero Academia"

The TV anime "My Hero Academia" is based on the popular manga series by Kohei Horikoshi which began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump (published by Shueisha) in 2014. The original publication has exceeded 65 million copies worldwide.

The first season of the TV anime series began broadcasting in 2016. Season 6 began broadcasting from October 2022 on Yomiuri TV and Nippon Television's 29 stations nationwide in Japan. In addition to TV anime series, this highly popular work has also been adapted into animated movies.

TV Animation My Hero Academia Official Website

https://heroaca.com/

My Hero Academia Anime Official Twitter

https://twitter.com/heroaca_anime

Copyright

© K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About KLab

KLab is a leader in online mobile gaming. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company is listed on the Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. KLab has consistently ranked as one of the top 52 grossing game publishers worldwide since 2012. With its emphasis on quality and innovative games, KLab continues to grow at a rapid pace, expanding beyond the Japanese market with an office in Shanghai. For more information about KLab, please visit https://www.klab.com/en/.

