VentureMed FLEX Vessel Prep™ System 12-Month Data To Be Presented at VEITH Symposium 2022 in PAD with DCB's and AV Access Management

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VentureMed Group, Inc., a privately held medical device innovator in access management for arteriovenous (AV) fistulas and grafts and vessel preparation for interventional treatment of peripheral arterial disease (PAD) announced new data presentations in peripheral artery disease (PAD) with DCB's in addition to 12-month AV Registry Data. These presentations will be given as part of the VEITH Symposium Annual Scientific Meeting 2022. The congress will take place in New York, New York from November 15-19th.

Data presented will cover the use of FLEX Vessel Prep System in both PAD treatment with DCB and also in AV access interventions. The AV Access presentation will expand the 6-month AV Registry data presented at VASA in June with 12-month results.

The two presentations are as follows :

Late Breaking Trial with FLEX Vessel Prep and DCB's Show Better 12-Month Results With FemPop

Eric A. Secemsky, MD, MSc, RPVI, FACC, FSCAI, FSVM

Director | Vascular Intervention | Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Section Head | Interventional Cardiology and Vascular Research | Richard A. and Susan F. Smith Center for Outcomes Research in Cardiology | Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Assistant Professor of Medicine| Harvard Medical School.

Saturday November 19 6:55am EST

FLEX Vessel Prep System: Clinical Outcomes And Utility In HD Access Practice - AV Registry 12-Month Study Results

John E. Aruny, MD

Primary Investigator,

Dialysis Access Institute,

Orangeburg, SC.

Saturday November 19, 8:22am EST

About VentureMed Group, Inc., and the FLEX Vessel Prep™ System

The VentureMed Group, Inc. develops and markets innovative endovascular medical devices to solve unmet medical needs in the treatment of stenoses of AV fistulas and grafts and PAD. The FLEX VP™ System is a unique, non-balloon-based approach to optimizing revascularization by creating long controlled-depth micro-incisions that release circumferential tension to improve vessel compliance and enable luminal gain with less vessel trauma that may cause restenosis. FLEX was designed to provide controlled and predictable pre-treatment to optimize outcomes in complex stenoses & lesions of any length or vessel morphology. The FLEX VP System received CE Mark and 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration.

For more information, visit www.VentureMedgroup.com.

Media contact: Kathy Leith

info@venturemedgroup.com

+1 (763) 296-2026

