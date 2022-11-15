Calsense CEO A.J. van de Ven named one of San Diego's most influential people for 2022

Van de Ven is included in the San Diego Business Journal's SD 500 list of influential local business leaders for the second consecutive year

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A.J. van de Ven, President and CEO of smart irrigation technology pioneer Calsense, has been selected as one of the most influential people in San Diego for 2022. Van de Ven was included in the SD 500, the San Diego Business Journal's annual list of the most influential people in the San Diego region. This is the second year in a row that van de Ven has been chosen as part of this pantheon of local business leaders; in 2021 he was also selected as an influential leader in the Technology category.

The SD 500 is compiled each year by the San Diego Business Journal, using the knowledge and insight of its staff and professional networks. It recognizes the innovation, entrepreneurial energy, and business leadership of those who make a significant impact on both the San Diego business community and the community at large.

"Being included on the SD 500 list is extremely flattering," van de Ven said. "It's an honor to be selected alongside so many brilliant, inspiring San Diego leaders across such a wide variety of industries and disciplines. It's particularly pleasing for me, because I'm really motivated by the desire to make a genuine difference on the local level –in addition to nationally—so to be recognized for that is very rewarding indeed."

Van de Ven started working with Calsense in 2005 as a software engineer, just a few months after graduating college, and became company president in 2016. He is now the CEO and President of the smart irrigation firm, which designs products and technologies to enhance water management efficiency and contribute to a sustainable future by saving the world's most precious resource: water.

Van de Ven is also heavily involved in local community initiatives and organizations focused on protecting the environment, including teaching a course in water management at California State University, San Marcos and serving as a board member at ECOLIFE Conservation, a local non-profit conservation group. His commitment to making a difference on the local level is also evidenced in his volunteer work with the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, Carlsbad Educational Foundation, and the College of Business Administration at California State University San Marcos.

About Calsense

Calsense is a partner with the Environmental Protection Agency's WaterSense® program in promoting water efficient products and services. For 35 years, the company has contributed to providing a sustainable future by developing water resource management tools and strategies, directly incorporating input from its customers. Calsense helps its customers conserve water, manage labor and ultimately save money through smart irrigation. The company's industry-leading technology and support bridge the gap between irrigation designer, installer, landscape maintainer and water manager to provide the support needed at each phase of a project. Customers partner with Calsense for a reliable system that provides long-term value. For more information, visit www.calsense.com.

WaterSense is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

