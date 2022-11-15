CNTA ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 28, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Centessa American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about May 28, 2021; and/or (b) Centessa securities between May 28, 2021 and June 1, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 28, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's product, lixivaptan, was less safe than defendants had represented; (ii) defendants overstated lixivaptan's clinical and commercial prospects; (iii) another Centessa product, ZF874, was less safe than defendants had represented; (iv) defendants overstated ZF874's clinical and commercial prospects while downplaying the drug's safety issues; and (v) as a result, documents issued in connection with Centessa's initial public offering and the Company's public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Centessa you have until November 28, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Centessa securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

