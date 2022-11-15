D-Fend Solutions Closes Multiple U.S. Federal Government Security Deals in 3Q22

The RF-Cyber based counter-drone company sold $3 million worth EnforceAir systems and products to various U.S. federal security agencies during the third business quarter of 2022

RA'ANANA, Israel and MCLEAN, Va, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions , the leader in radio frequency (RF), cyber-based, non-kinetic, non-jamming, counter-drone takeover technology, is proud to announce that this past quarter, 3Q2022, it sold over $3 million in EnforceAir counter-drone security systems and components to various United States federal security agencies.

The agencies span across a range of sectors and applications in U.S. defense, homeland security and law enforcement, with the contracts distributed across multiple high-profile departments and agencies.

"We are pleased to provide our solutions to our customers across multiple Federal agencies who employ the most advanced C-UAS technology, for their varied environments and use cases, in a manner that is non-disruptive while preserving continuity," said S. Danny Rajan, General Manager, US, D-Fend Solutions. "This is not only a great accomplishment for D-Fend Solutions, but also for the protection of sensitive sites, activities and environments that could be at risk from dangerous drone incidents or attacks."

D-Fend Solutions' technology, built into its flagship EnforceAir C-UAS system, has been recognized as best-in-class and deployed by government agencies and airports around the world. EnforceAir users benefit from protection against rogue drones across a variety of at-risk sectors including military, public safety, airports, major event and critical infrastructure environments.

ABOUT D-FEND SOLUTIONS:

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone, cyber-takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome both current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company's flagship offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in the military, public safety, airport, prison, major event and critical infrastructure environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is in deployment at top-tier U.S. government agencies – including with U.S. military, federal law enforcement and homeland security – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF, cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation and everyday life.

